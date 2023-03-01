Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
boygenius Release 'Not Strong Enough'

The accompanying video was self-shot by the band and edited by Jackson Bridgers.

Mar. 01, 2023  

boygenius - the acclaimed trio comprising Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus, have released "Not Strong Enough," the fourth track taken from their highly anticipated debut album the record. Through soaring harmonies and the band's signature candid lyricism, the song is about paradoxically experiencing self-hatred while having a God complex.

The accompanying video, which was self-shot by the band and edited by Jackson Bridgers, feels like a home video reel, offering a glimpse into their close bond as they spend a carefree day together. "Not Strong Enough" premiered on BBC Radio 1 Hottest Record today.

boygenius announced their long awaited debut album, the record, in January and made global headlines with their Nirvana-nodding cover of February's Rolling Stone magazine. boygenius will perform at this year's Coachella Music Festival on Saturday, April 15th and Saturday, April 22nd in addition to headlining the inaugural Re:Set Concert Series with stops in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and more.

They have also just announced three new UK tour dates: Gunnersbury Park in London, UK on August 20th, Piece Hall in Halifax, UK on August 22nd as well as an appearance at Connect Festival in Edinburgh, Scotland August 25-27th.

Watch the new music video here:

UPCOMING TOUR DATES:

April 15 - Indio, CA - Coachella Music & Arts Festival

April 22 - Indio, CA - Coachella Music & Arts Festival

June 2 - San Diego, CA - Thrive Park at Snapdragon Stadium *

June 3 - Los Angeles, CA - Brookside at the Rosebowl *

June 4 - Stanford, CA - Frost Amphitheater at Stanford *

June 9 - Dallas, TX - Texas Trust CU Theater Grounds *

June 10 - New Orleans, LA - City Park *

June 11 - Atlanta, GA - Central Park *

June 16 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion *

June 17 - New York, NY - Forest Hills Stadium *

June 18 - Boston, MA - The Stage at Suffolk Downs *

June 23 - Columbus, OH - Kemba Live! Festival *

June 24 - Chicago, IL - Riis Park *

June 25 - Nashville, TN - Centennial Park *

August 20 - London, UK - Gunnersbury Park ^

August 22 - Halifax, UK - Piece Hall %

August 25-27 - Edinburgh, UK - Connect Festival

* Re:SET Concert Series with Clairo, Dijon, and Bartees Strange

^ with MUNA and Ethel Cain

% with Ethel Cain

Photo Credit: Matt Grubb



