Yung Gravy x bbno$ Drop 'iunno' Single

Yung Gravy and bbno$ (pronounced "baby no money") are dropping the heat for Black Friday with the new single "iunno", out today, off their upcoming album Baby Gravy due early 2020.



On "iunno" the audacious internet rappers dole out extra helpings of irreverent call-and response, wisecracking rhymes, and pop culture parables. Don't let the track's lackadaisical lyricism fool you; the rhymes are tight and the production precise. "iunno" bumps as it bounces.



"Yes I do not own a pistol

All these bitches heard my whistle

Then I poke her like a bristle

Opposite of chicken little

She gonna ask me for a nibble

Two girls playing my fiddle

Like I'm Malcolm in the middle

Huh, baby what you mean, iunno!!"

"iunno" follows multiple collaborations from the duo including "Rotisserie", "Whip A Tesla", and most recently "Shining On My Ex" to name a few.



Yung Gravy and bbno$ have built a reputation -- both separately and together -- as brash, ballsy up-and-comers who take their craft seriously but never themselves.



Minnesota-born rapper Yung Gravy burst onto the scene in 2016 when his first single "Karen" stirred a palpable buzz online. His debut EP, Mr. Clean, went viral on the strength of "Continental Breakfast"-which cracked the 1 Million mark on Soundcloud. Sandwiching a sample of The Chordettes' "Mr. Sandman" between raunchy and raw rhymes, the title track "Mr. Clean" soundtracked countless fan videos and ignited 15.1 million Spotify streams and 6.7 million Soundcloud plays in under a year. Throughout 2017, he unleashed a string of nonstop music, including Thanksgiving's Eve, Yung Gravity EP, and Baby Gravy EP. Soon, he reached #1 on Indify and had labels knocking at his door. Gravy kicked off 2018 with the Seussical single "1 Thot 2 Thot Red Thot Blue Thot" and toured prolifically throughout the year with bbno$. He recently hit 1 Million followers on Instagram.



bbno$ (pronounced "baby no money") is a Vancouver-based new wave rapper who just released his third album, i don't care at all. bbno$ has been steadily building a fan base online since he released his first single in 2016 on SoundCloud. First gaining traction in China, thanks to one of his songs being used in a dance choreography by the country's biggest boyband, he has since been streamed over 100 million times, headlined three Chinese tours and nine festivals in the market since 2017. 2018 saw bbno$'s spotify listenership increase ten-fold reaching the seven digit mark as he continued to release music while supporting Yung Gravy on North American and European tours, and co-headline his first Canadian tour. Earlier this year he released his sophomore album Recess, supported a second Yung Gravy North American tour, and booked his first headlining American and European tours. His most notable track "Lalala", with producer Y2K, has garnered 500 Million streams across platforms since June 2019.





