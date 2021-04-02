YaSi Shares New EP 'Coexist With Chaos'

Rising Pop/R&B artist YaSi has released her highly-anticipated EP Coexist With Chaos today via Royal Rhythm Recordings. The new EP toes the line between Eastern and Western influences, between ebullience and sultriness, between optimism and realism. Fans can stream Coexist With Chaos today below.

"To me this record is apopalyptic, pop music for the apocalypse," shares YaSi on today's release. "I wanted to cover the ways of how we all coexist with chaos, whether it's in relationships or partying or self-doubt or looking at our past and ultimately questioning our existence in a chaotic world."

Prior to today's release, fans could listen to "World Is Burning" and "Guilty," both of which made appearances on playlists curated by sites like NPR, MTV, Atwood Magazine, and many others.

At its core, Coexist With Chaos is the purest representation of YaSi to date. The R&B-infused first single "Guilty" wrestles with flirtatious urges while still remaining faithful to a partner, while the empowerment pop anthem "Drama Queen" ("I dyed my hair like six times in the last year/because I'm a different bitch than I was before") serves as a mission statement of sorts for her chameleonic musical impulses.

Some of the most captivating moments on the EP happen when YaSi wades into weightier topics - very much a product of the environment surrounding the EP's creation. As she ping-ponged between Denver and LA in 2020 to record, the musical highs she felt were sharply juxtaposed with the world outside her window, marked by Black Lives Matter protests, turmoil in her parents' homeland, and the raging pandemic. "I'd be in the studio thinking, 'Does any of this even matter?'" she remembers.

That push and pull is front and center on a song like "World Is Burning" or "Inferno," the latter of which finds her singing in Farsi for the first time. Imbuing her brand of dark pop with elements of Middle Eastern music, she shoulders the weight of generations of her family's history in the song, timestamping who she is and where she came from.

"I'm not one thing," she says proudly. "I'm 100% Iranian and 100% American."

Both sides are represented in all she does, from her star-making new music to her kinetic live show, where she's unafraid to use her platform to raise awareness about issues important to her. She hopes to be the spark for someone, a voice that makes ears perk up, horizons expand, and world views shift.

