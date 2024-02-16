YOASOBI Unveil 'Adventure' English Version; J-pop Phenoms to Make Coachella Debut

J-Pop sensations YOASOBI are revealing the English version of their hit single “Adventure,” marking the one-year anniversary of its original Japanese release. Listen/share the track HERE. Recorded in collaboration with Universal Studios Japan for their student support campaign “Unibaru,” the song is based on the novel Lens Goshi no Kirameki o (レンズ越しの煌めきを) which won a writing contest themed “Unforgettable memories in school age at the USJ.”

YOASOBI are gearing up to perform at their first Coachella in April, their second ever U.S. show after debuting at 88rising's Head in the Clouds Festival last August. The duo is coming off a banner year; their global smash hit song “Idol” was officially named the #1 Song of the Year on the Billboard Japan Hot 100 chart. Originally released last April, the song smashed records, amassing 22 consecutive weeks in the #1 spot.

The song also broke the record for the fastest single to reach 100 million streams on the Billboard Japan chart and surged to #1 on the Billboard Global Excel U.S. chart, which made it the first song originally performed in Japanese to top this chart. The cumulative number of streaming views has exceeded 800 million and counting, making it the fastest single in history to reach that mark as well.

The duo recently opened for Coldplay on back-to-back nights of their acclaimed “Music of the Spheres World Tour” at the Tokyo Dome, and they recently released “Biri-Biri,” a song celebrating the one-year anniversary of Nintendo's hit games Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Comprised of composer Ayase and vocalist ikura, YOASOBI are record-breaking international superstars in the making.

Their first song, “Into The Night (Yoru ni Kakeru),” was released in November 2019, immediately attracting attention by achieving #1 on numerous streaming charts in Japan and appearing on viral charts in several countries.

It was #1 on the 2020 Billboard JAPAN Combined Song Chart and Streaming Song Chart, and in January 2023 the total plays surpassed 900 million streams marking a first in Japan. YOASOBI gained international attention and reached #1 on the Spotify charts for the Japanese Artist Most Played Internationally in 2021.

Their song “Monster (Kaibutsu)” was named one of the 10 Best Songs of 2021 by TIME. In April of this year, YOASOBI's TikTok LIVE performance achieved the highest ever viewership for a Japanese artist on the platform when it was streamed by more than 630k fans with simultaneous viewers surpassing 120k.

Their first arena tour “YOASOBI ARENA TOUR 2023 ‘Denkosekka'” consisted of fourteen shows in seven cities with a total of 130k attendees as the duo continues to attract attention in all directions of their career. Earlier this year, the duo made their U.S. debut at the Head in the Clouds Festival in Los Angeles.

YOASOBI LIVE ZEPP TOUR

2024— POP OUT—Tokyo, Sapporo, Yokohama, Fukuoka, Osaka, Nagoya

April 12—Indio, CA— Coachella

April 19—Indio, CA— Coachella