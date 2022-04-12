X's JOHN DOE Releases 'El Romance-0' From Forthcoming Album

Available today - the new single "El Romance-0" from the highly anticipated John Doe solo effort, Fables in a Foreign Land. The song, which also features Los Lobos' Louie Pérez adding his lyrics in Spanish, comes alive in the new music video, recently shot in Austin by director Gilbert Trejo (Jerry Cantrell, X, Starcrawler, Blackbear), premiering today.

As Doe expands on the ironic song, "This song began in a dream. Louie Pérez from Los Lobos added more dimension to the character with his lyrics in Spanish. The subject of the song is so full of himself that he believes he can choose his own nickname. We all know, you can't do that."

Also announcing today, a string of North American tour dates featuring the John Doe Folk Trio beginning April 30 in San Diego and winding through such cities as Austin, Philadelphia, Boston and the mid-west before ending the first leg on September 9&10 with two shows in Park City, UT.

Fables in a Foreign Land will hit retail and digital outlets on May 20, 2022 - Doe's first as part of his new partnership with Fat Possum Records. Guest co-writers on the album include Shirley Manson (Garbage), Exene Cervenka (X),Terry Allen and Louie Pérez (Los Lobos).

Earlier this month Doe released his first single "Never Coming Back." A live version, featuring the same duo who accompany Doe on the album, Kevin Smith (Willie Nelson) on bass and Conrad Choucroun on drums joining Doe in studio.

Watch the new music video here: