Xander Marsden Shares 'Town Sleep' Video

California based singer-songwriter, Xander Marsden shares the video for his new song, "Town Sleep" available on Friday, pre-save here. His debut self-titled EP is due October 23 through MAKE Records.

"Town Sleep" is a song that captures the universal feeling of being trapped in one's place and looking to escape into life. The video features Marsden moving through various ever-changing backgrounds looking for an escape. The animation and special effects are used to give a psychedelic feel to match the creative imagery of the song -Listen below.

Marsden says, "I felt overwhelming stress from balancing school life with my music life. I had to keep up on things when I really just needed some sleep."

The self-titled EP is helmed by producer Billy Mohler (Macy Gray, Kelly Clarkson, Liz Phair) and it introduces a collection of songs with lyrical empathy and relatable teen nostalgia. Xander says, "the social environment that I was in changed a lot, and those changes exhibited themselves in these songs. With that kind of change comes new emotions, new ideas and new perspectives, so I was excited to see where those ideas would take me."

The EP begins with a song that captures the feeling of being trapped and looking to escape life called, "Town Sleep," which follows the debut track, "Sara Bellum," and the shy tenderness of early love with "Pass By." The EP concludes with the self-affirming, "Hello Man" and a cover of The Smithereens' fervently yearning "Blood and Roses."

Xander, raised on raucous blues and 80s hard rock makes the EP's evocative, insinuating songcraft all the more remarkable. By his early teens he'd been rewarded with multiple Student Music Awards from the renowned DownBeat Magazine.

Photo Credit: Ashton Herman

