X POSTPONES First Leg of New and Improved Summer Tour Dates

X are forced to postpone the first leg of their upcoming June/July summer run of shows.

By: Jun. 20, 2023

Due to an unforeseen emergency medical procedure with a band member this past weekend, X are forced to postpone the first leg of their upcoming June/July summer run of shows.

While the band member recuperates the first leg of dates affected begin June 23 in Pelham, TN and run through July 6 in Chicago, IL. Additional dates in July are scheduled to go on as planned. Ticket holders for the affected shows should hang onto their tickets, rescheduled dates will be announced very soon.

X New and Improved Summer 2023 Tour Dates Affected and Postponed:

June 23 – Pelham, TN @ The Caverns *
June 24 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theater *
June 25 – Washington, DC @ Atlantis (X only)
June 26 – Washington DC @ 9:30 club *
June 28 – Virginia Beach, VA – Elevation 27 *
June 30 – New York, NY – The Palladium Times Square *
July 01 – Glenside, PA – The Keswick Theatre *
July 02 – Boston, MA – The Wilbur *
July 03 – Albany – Empire Live   
July 05 – Cleveland – House of Blues 
July 06 – Chicago, IL – Old Town School of Folk Music

Tour Dates Not Affected:

July 14 - Redmond, WA - Marymoor Live ^
July 15 – Salem, OR – The Elsinore Theater +
July 17 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot +
July 19 – Denver, CO – The Oriental Theater =
July 20 – Ft. Collins, CO – Washington’s =
July 22 – Dallas, TX – The Studio @ The Factory =
July 23 – Houston, TX – House of Blues =
July 25 – Austin, TX – Antones =
July 27 – Santa Fe, NM – Tumbleroot =
July 30 - Costa Mesa, CA - OC Fair ^
 
*with the Squirrel Nut Zippers
^ with English Beat and Save Ferris
+ with English Beat
= with James Intveld

Photo credit: Gary Leonard



From This Author - Michael Major

