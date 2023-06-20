X POSTPONES First Leg of New and Improved Summer Tour Dates

X are forced to postpone the first leg of their upcoming June/July summer run of shows.
While the band member recuperates the first leg of dates affected begin June 23 in Pelham, TN and run through July 6 in Chicago, IL. Additional dates in July are scheduled to go on as planned. Ticket holders for the affected shows should hang onto their tickets, rescheduled dates will be announced very soon.
June 23 – Pelham, TN @ The Caverns *
June 24 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theater *
June 25 – Washington, DC @ Atlantis (X only)
June 26 – Washington DC @ 9:30 club *
June 28 – Virginia Beach, VA – Elevation 27 *
June 30 – New York, NY – The Palladium Times Square *
July 01 – Glenside, PA – The Keswick Theatre *
July 02 – Boston, MA – The Wilbur *
July 03 – Albany – Empire Live
July 05 – Cleveland – House of Blues
July 06 – Chicago, IL – Old Town School of Folk Music
July 14 - Redmond, WA - Marymoor Live ^
July 15 – Salem, OR – The Elsinore Theater +
July 17 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot +
July 19 – Denver, CO – The Oriental Theater =
July 20 – Ft. Collins, CO – Washington’s =
July 22 – Dallas, TX – The Studio @ The Factory =
July 23 – Houston, TX – House of Blues =
July 25 – Austin, TX – Antones =
July 27 – Santa Fe, NM – Tumbleroot =
July 30 - Costa Mesa, CA - OC Fair ^
*with the Squirrel Nut Zippers
^ with English Beat and Save Ferris
+ with English Beat
= with James Intveld
Photo credit: Gary Leonard
