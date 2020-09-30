Wrabel Wraps 'Mighty SONG Writers' Series

Wrabel has written songs for P!NK, Backstreet Boys, and in his latest collaboration, Kesha.

After weeks of acclaimed videos by musicians from Amanda Shires with Jason Isbell to Jewel, the Mighty SONG Writers series wraps up - for now - with pop songwriter Wrabel. Wrabel has written songs for P!NK, Backstreet Boys, and in his latest collaboration, Kesha. In his Mighty SONG Writers video, he plays acoustic versions of his songs and talks about formative books, why Paul Simon deserves the Nobel Prize in Literature, and the importance of collaboration in writing.

Previous performers in the Mighty SONG Writers series include Amanda Shires with Jason Isbell, Marcus Roberts, Jewel, Phil Augusta Jackson, Devon Gilfillian, Valerie June, Rhett Miller, Erika Ender, and Mt. Joy's Matt Quinn.

Mighty SONG Writers aims to raise money to support Philadelphia-based non-profit Mighty Writers, which teaches reading and writing to thousands of low-income and marginalized students every year and is seeing more need than ever during the pandemic. The current run comes to a close this week, but Mighty Writers' work continues. Learn more at https://mightywriters.org/.

Wrabel is a performer and songwriter whom American Songwriter dubbed "one of Hollywood's finest songwriters for a decade." He has written songs for P!NK, Kesha, Backstreet Boys, Kygo, Marshmello, Galantis, Afrojack, and more, and he has toured with Ben Platt and more. He is a 2018 GLAAD Media Awards nominee and was named to Out Magazine's Out100 in 2017. His forthcoming debut LP will continue his journey as a celebrated artist in his own right, following the release of his stripped, heart-on-his-sleeve piano collection this past Spring and 2019's one of those happy people EP which had Billboard saying that Wrabel is "ready for his breakthrough." His most recent song "since i was young" was praised/covered by Rolling Stone, Billboard, Pitchfork and more.

Mighty Writers was founded in 2009 with the mission to teach kids to think clearly and write with clarity. The organization offers free programs for students from elementary through high school at nine centers in diverse neighborhoods around Philadelphia and New Jersey, including several bilingual locations for Spanish-speaking students. Mighty Writers offers daily afterschool academies, long- and short-term writing classes nights and weekends, teen scholar programs, mentorships, College Prep courses and college essay writing classes. Over 400 of the city's best creative minds (writers, teachers, journalists, etc.) teach 150 writing classes a year to 3,500 kids at Mighty Writers annually.

Watch Wrabel's video here:

