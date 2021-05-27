Woodsist Fest Announces 2021 Lineup

Woodsist is proud to announce an expanded 2021 edition of the WOODSIST FESTIVAL, returning to Arrowood Farms in Accord, NY on September 25 and 26. After the success of the 2019 festival, they're stretching to include more.... More music, more food, more space, more of everything. They're thrilled to welcome headliners Yo La Tengo and Parquet Courts to the Woodsist Festival orbit, alongside mainstays Kurt Vile, Kevin Morby, and Woods.

Last year, as the pandemic slowed things in our world to a crawl, we increasingly found our listening habits drifting towards slower, more contemplative, more intentional selections. It's with that spirit in mind that they are happy to present new friends like the 75 Dollar Bill Big Band, Joshua Abrams' Natural Information Society, and the incomparable Laraaji.

They hope to see you on the farm, with light and with love.

Arrowood Farms is located at 236 Lower Whitfield Road, Accord NY 12404. Tent and RV camping is available at the Rondout Valley Campground one mile away from the festival site. A carefully curated selection of local Hudson Valley-based food vendors will be on-hand serving all day long.

Presented by Woodsist, Ground Control Touring, and Impact Concerts.

Saturday, September 25

Yo La Tengo

Kevin Morby

Woods

Bridget St. John

75 Dollar Bill

Cassandra Jenkins

John Andrews + the Yawns

Aquarium Drunkard DJs

Sunday, September 26

Parquet Courts

Kurt Vile

Natural Information Society

Laraaji

Steve Gunn

Anna St. Louis

Sessa

Tubbys DJs