Win John Mayer's Personal Guitar And Meet Him At His Concert At The Forum

This is your chance to win a very special package including one of John Mayer's personal guitars, a PRS Silver Sky in Golden Mesa that he played on his New Zealand / Australia / Asia tour in 2019. For only a $10 donation, you and a guest will also be flown to Los Angeles and put up in a hotel to experience his show at The Forum on September 14th in true VIP fashion - even getting a moment with John backstage for a picture.

All of this goes to support Heart & Armor - a foundation that John announced on the Ellen show in March after more than 8 years of research, conversations with veterans and pilot work. If you want to give more, you'll earn more chances to win along with some cool rewards. Thank you for your support and look forward to seeing you at The Forum.

Founded by John Mayer, the Heart and Armor Foundation aims to protect the health of veterans, and to connect civilians to the experience of military service members. We support scientific and community programming focusing on healing mental health wounds with scientific discovery, supporting women veterans with specialized research, reducing isolation with peer-driven community programming, and increasing cultural connections between veterans and civilians.





