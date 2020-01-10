White Tail Falls Shares New Single 'Disintegrate'

Enigmatic London-based artist White Tail Falls have shared their new single, 'Disintegrate', as well as announcing the release of their debut album, Age Of Entitlement, out March 6th via Physical Education Records.

Opening to a beautifully ambient blend of strings, guitar and subtle piano, the track builds through verses highlighting expressive and poignant lyricism before opening into a resonant mix of intoxicating harmonies and ethereal synth flourishes, propelled by sparse drum machine beats.

"I was thinking about bloodlines and procreation and how we think we've got power over it when the decision is ultimately out of our hands," explains Irwin. "Over-thinking about the family I'm from and the family I hadn't started and the implications of having kids or not and remembering the love I do have in my life, to go skipping into the apocalypse with. It became a bit of an existential love song."

'Disintegrate' is the second track to be taken from White Tail Falls' newly announced debut album, Age Of Entitlement, following their debut single ' Give It Up, Son ', released in October. Climactic and pleading, the track addresses the viewpoint of observers who seek to save someone from the consequences of their actions.

Throughout the rest of the album, White Tail Falls explores an array of evocative lyrical themes, set against a euphoric and immersive sonic palette touching on influences from the worlds of folk, mellow pop and alternative music. Crafting intoxicatingly beautiful soundscapes laden with equally self-reflective and observant lyricism, the writing was informed by the volatility of mental health, dreams becoming spirit-crushing grinds, and an eventual pivot to positivity.

Opening with the fragile, exquisite, life-affirming 'Body Weight', a broken angel's swoon of a song about the threads that life hangs from and how easily they snap, the album moves through the spirit-stirring R&B of 'Devout' - inspired by Hippocrates' idea of the 'four humors' - the richly textured title track, led by raw, folk-esque guitar, to the stirring 'Rome's Already Fallen', an exploration of the pivotal moment in a relationship when tempers blow, bruises bloom, things can't be unsaid and there's no going back to how things were, set against a swelling blend of orchestra and piano interspersed with auto-tuned vocal accents.

TOUR DATES

Following the album's release, White Tail Falls will be embarking on an eight-date UK headline tour throughout March and April, starting in Newcastle on March 19th and including shows in Glasgow, Brighton, Birmingham and Manchester, as well as a date at London's St Pancras Old Church on March 26th. Tickets are on sale now, and full dates can be found below.



19/03 - Newcastle, Head Of Steam (tickets here)

20/03 - Glasgow, The Poetry Club (tickets here)

21/03 - Leeds, Royal Park Cellars (tickets here)

26/03 - London, St Pancras Old Church (tickets here)

27/03 - Brighton, The Hope & Ruin (tickets here)

01/04 - Birmingham, Hare & Hounds (tickets here)

02/04 - Manchester, Night People (tickets here)

03/04 - Nottingham, The Bodega (tickets here)





