We Came As Romans Announce Rescheduled 'To Plant a Seed' Anniversary Tour

Joshua Moore [guitar], Dave Stephens [vocals], Lou Cotton [guitar], Andy Glass [bass], and David Puckett [drums] - are rebooting the anniversary tour celebrating their landmark, 2009-released album To Plant A Seed. The tour was originally scheduled for Spring 2020, but it was tabled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



To Plant A Seed was a definitive sonic statement for We Came As Romans and remains a fan favorite through this day. It's only fitting that the band commemorate the release with a tour.



"We are ecstatic to finally be able to perform TPAS in its entirety and celebrate its anniversary," says Stephens. "Before the tour was originally cancelled due to the COVID outbreak, the shows were incredible. I have no doubt in my mind they will be better than ever this time around and some of our most memorable ones to date!"



When the tour was first announced, Moore had said, "We're really excited to announce the anniversary tour for our first record To Plant A Seed. Being able to watch our fans connect with us through music over the last decade has been an amazing privilege, and it all started with To Plant A Seed. Way back in 2009 when we recorded it, we had no idea where it would take us or what we were really even doing, and it's awesome to see that we can play these songs still, and feel that connection with you. But over the course of the years, we've released four other albums and we're even working on a fifth! With that being said, we are going to be throwing these songs into the vault of old WCAR - and retiring them from all future setlists after this tour. So make sure you grab your tickets and come hear these songs one last time live."



The tour kicks off on September 29 in Philadelphia and runs through November 7 in the band's native Michigan. Support will come from The Devil Wears Prada, Dayseeker, and Hollow Front. All dates are below. Tickets go on sale on Friday, June 25 at 10am local time. Pre-sale tickets are available now. Get tickets here.

WE CAME AS ROMANS ON TOUR:

WITH THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA, DAYSEEKER, + HOLLOW FRONT:

9/29 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

9/30 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live

10/1 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw

10/2 - New York, NY - The Gramercy Theatre

10/3 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

10/5 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

10/6 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa

10/7 - Greensboro, NC - The Blind Tiger

10/8 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

10/9 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

10/10 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

10/12 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

10/13 - Dallas, TX - Canton Hall

10/15 - Phoenix, AZ - The Pressroom

10/16 - Las Vegas, NV - Vinyl

10/17 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

10/19 - Pomona, CA - The Glasshouse

10/20 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent Theater

10/22 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

10/23 - Berkeley, CA - UC Theatre

10/24 - Reno, NV - Cargo

10/26 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

10/27 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater

10/29 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater

10/30 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre

10/31 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

11/2 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

11/3 - Columbus, OH - The Athenaeum

11/5 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre

11/6 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall

11/7 - Detroit, MI - The Crofoot