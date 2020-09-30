Watch Brett Newski Perform A Socially Distanced Show In A Bubble

Watch the new video below.

Milwaukee's BRETT NEWSKI is a 90s kid and failed hipster. He describes his music as "Smash Pop", "diet grunge," "slack hop, and "dork rock."

Today he revealed the official video for his latest single "What Are You Smoking?" which follows up his album Don't Let The Bastards Get Your Down. The video, which was directed by Max Hauser and filmed by Dexter Dexter, premiered today at PopMatters and can also be shared at YouTube. Watch below.

The video features Newski disrupting the public while performing inside a human hamster ball. Brett Newski says, "Live concerts have mostly been abolished in the U.S. We decided to run around in a giant hamster ball and play some safe, yet illegal shows. This brought joy to many, but enraged others."

On the song PopMatters says, "['What Are You Smoking?'] recalls the slacker vibe of early Beck and Pavement at its most deliciously shambolic. Maybe there's never been a better moment for the revival of the Gen X aesthetic and dream." "What Are You Smoking?" will be available tomorrow on all streaming platforms to add to your favorite playlists.

"What Are You Smoking?" dives into the distorted American Dream and how there are multiple realities to choose from. We get to pick which we participate in. Society tricks you into wanting things you don't need. It's that dopamine rush you get from buying a new coffee-maker on Amazon, or getting more likes on that post about your breakfast, or showing the world how many points your kid scored in the seventh grade semifinal. The big question is...what do we really want? In the meantime, we gotta ask ourselves, "what are we smoking?"

Brett Newski has also announced an all requests live stream show which will take place on Sunday, October 4 at 1pm CST. Tickets for the show are available HERE.

Brett Newski is known for playing bizarre venues such as a rubber factory in Norway, toolshed in Austria, Chinese bakery in Hong Kong and World War II bunker in Germany.

Brett Newski and drummer Spatola are cited as the first documented band to be kicked out of Walmart for playing an unlicensed show.

On the touring circuit, Brett Newski has played alongside Pixies, Violent Femmes, Courtney Barnett, Manchester Orchestra, Better than Ezra, Ezra Furman & New Pornographers.

He has a new podcast called "Dirt from the Road" where artists tell their most bizarre road stories. Recent guests include Frank Turner, Heartless Bastards and The Von Bondies.

Watch the video here:

Photo Credit: Brandon Bjorkman

View More Music Stories Related Articles