WARM ME UP Holiday Tour: David Archuleta Tickets on Sale Now

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

David Archuleta has opened ticket sales for his WARM ME UP holiday tour, a run of North American concert dates set for November and December that will stop in cities including New York, Chicago and Los Angeles. The tour follows a milestone year for the singer-songwriter-author, whose memoir DEVOUT became a New York Times bestseller.

Archuleta is set to bring his holiday show to venues across North America with stops in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and other cities this November and December. The set list is expected to include brand new songs along with his original holiday hit 'Christmas Every Day,' along with holiday classics including 'O Holy Night,' 'Let It Snow' and more.

Tickets for the 'Warm Me Up' North American Holiday tour go on sale Friday, August 7. Ticketing information is available at davidarchuleta.com/tour.

Warm Me Up Ultimate VIP Experience

Price - $350 (excl. ticket face, tax & fees)

Cap - 10

Either One (1) standing GA ticket with early entry OR One (1) reserved ticket in the best available seated sections with a fantastic view of the stage

Access to an intimate Q&A session with David Archuleta where you'll hear him play One (1) acoustic song and get the chance to ask your own questions about his career and life on tour

An invitation to the official meet & greet with David Archuleta, including One (1) individual photo taken on your device and One (1) take-home Polaroid photo per guest

One (1) autographed, VIP-exclusive David Archuleta holiday card*

One (1) limited-edition autographed holiday lyrics sheet*

One (1) VIP-exclusive David Archuleta merchandise item

One (1) commemorative VIP laminate & lanyard

Crowd-free access to a dedicated tour merchandise stand before public doors

On-site benefits including priority check-in, dedicated VIP host, and a pre-doors VIP lane into the venue**

*Item is pre-signed

**Where available

Christmas Every Day Meet & Greet Experience

Price - $200 USD (excl. ticket face, tax & fees)

Cap - 50

Either One (1) standing GA ticket with early entry OR One (1) reserved ticket in the best available seated sections with a fantastic view of the stage

An invitation to the official meet & greet with David Archuleta, including One (1) individual photo taken on your device

One (1) autographed, VIP-exclusive David Archuleta holiday card*

One (1) VIP-exclusive David Archuleta merchandise item

One (1) commemorative VIP laminate & lanyard

Crowd-free access to a dedicated tour merchandise stand before public doors

On-site benefits including priority check-in, dedicated VIP host, and a pre-doors VIP lane into the venue**

*Item is pre-signed

**Where available

'Warm Me Up' Holiday Show Tour Dates

Nov 28 - Capitol Theatre | Salt Lake City, UT

Nov 30 - City Winery | Atlanta, GA

Dec 1 - Arlington Music Hall | Arlington, TX

Dec 2 - City Winery | Philadelphia, PA

Dec 4 - Toad's Place | New Haven, CT

Dec 5 - Sony Hall | New York, NY

Dec 8 - Mary D'Angelo Performing Arts Center | Erie, PA

Dec 9 - Danforth Music Hall | Toronto, ON

Dec 10 - Des Plaines Theatre | Des Plaines, IL

Dec 12 – Anaina Hou Community Park | Kauai, HI

Dec 16 - El Rey Theatre | Los Angeles, CA

Dec 18 – Chandler Center for the Arts | Chandler, AZ

Dec 19 - Castro Theatre | San Francisco, CA

Dec 20 - Gallo Center for the Arts | Modesto, CA

The WARM ME UP shows will feature a full holiday set list, including new material, Archuleta's original song CHRISTMAS EVERY DAY and classics such as O Holy Night and Let It Snow. VIP packages for the tour include meet-and-greet options and additional experiences at select price points.

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...