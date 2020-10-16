Volbeat's 'Rewind, Replay, Rebound: Live In Deutschland' Will Release Nov. 27

The new 27 song set features songs recorded during the sold-out German leg of last year’s tour.

Today, Volbeat confirm the release of Rewind, Replay, Rebound: Live In Deutschland, available digitally worldwide on November 27th via Republic Records. The new 27 song set features songs recorded during the sold-out German leg of last year's Rewind, Replay, Rebound World Tour, along with two additional tracks recorded earlier on the tour. The album marks the first official live recordings of 11 songs from the band's latest studio release, Rewind, Replay, Rebound as well as fan favorites from throughout the band's career played in front of the their die-hard German fans in cities such as Stuttgart, Cologne and Hamburg. The set, mixed by long time Volbeat collaborator Jacob Hansen, will be available for streaming and download from your favroite digital service. Click here to pre-save.



The first song from Rewind, Replay, Rebound: Live In Deutschland, "Cheapside Sloggers - Live In Stuttgart," is available today. Watch the video here.



Leading up to the release of Rewind, Replay, Rebound: Live In Deutchland, Volbeat will also be streaming three full shows from the Rewind, Replay, Rebound World Tour via their YouTube channel. The first of these, Live at the Barclaycard Arena in Hamburg, Germany, will be streamed on Thursday, October 22nd. Watch volbeat.dk for complete details.



Germany holds an important place in the story of Volbeat. From playing their first note on German soil at the Rock Hard Festival in Gelsenkirchen 14 years ago, Germany has embraced the band and lovingly christened themselves the band's "second home." Says vocalist/guitarist Michael Poulsen, "the German audience has always had a special place in our hearts, since the very beginning. They have always supported us and still do. It's amazing to see the impact the fans have had on Volbeat, we've become fans of theirs, too."



Recently, Volbeat announced their Record Store Day Black Friday release, Hokus Bonus: a vinyl-only compilation of 'bonus tracks' from special and international editions of the band's previous albums. Limited to 3,000 copies, the LP features brand new cover art from long-time Volbeat illustrator Karsten Sand and will be pressed on "Magician's Smoke" colored vinyl. Hokus Bonus will also be available November 27th at independent record stores participating in Record Store Day. For a full list, visit https://recordstoreday.com/Stores.

VOLBEAT emerged from Copenhagen in 2001. Since then, they've tirelessly clawed their way to hard rock's upper echelon with endless touring, a string of seven beloved full-length albums which have sold 2.5 M copies in the US alone, and eight #1s on the mainstream rock airplay chart. Their 2010 album Beyond Hell/Above Heaven, which features hit singles "A Warrior's Call" and "Heaven Nor Hell," has received RIAA Gold Certification. 2013's Outlaw Gentlemen & Shady Ladies, which includes the Grammy nominated "Room 24" and is also certified Gold, bowed at #9 on the Billboard Top 200 upon release, marking the highest U.S. chart entry for a Danish act since 1997. A distinction that Volbeat topped in 2016 when Seal The Deal & Let's Boogie debuted at #4. The band also released Let's Boogie! Live At Telia Parken, a concert film and album documenting their landmark 2017 Copenhagen show in front of 48,250 fans, the largest show a Danish band has ever performed in Denmark. Their latest album, Rewind, Replay, Rebound, was released on August 2nd, 2019 and has spawned the hit singles "Last Day Under The Sun," "Die To Live (feat. Neil Fallon)" and "Leviathan."

