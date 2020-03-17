Vistas Share New Single '15 Years'

Scotland's next big breakthrough act Vistas have unveiled new single "15 Years," listen below! "15 Years" is the latest single to be taken from the trio's highly anticipated debut album Everything Changes In The End, which will be released May 29th via Believe.

An upbeat indie classic in the making, turning up the tempo for their glimpse into a rock and roll future, "15 Years" is a single built on driving guitars and rolling drums, combining with powerhouse vocals to fuel Vistas' unrivaled energy.

Speaking about the track, frontman Prentice said: "'15 Years' was written at the very end of the album recording process. We were looking for a song that tied together the sentiment of the album and I think we found that in '15 Years.'

In the song, I thought through the journey we took to get to the record and what could happen after it. It's about remembering that we cut our teeth in small basement venues playing to just a few people which slowly grew. Overall, I think it's a thank you to anyone who's a fan of our band and that we'll always remain hugely grateful to anyone who connects in any way to our music."

Everything Changes in the End is a record bursting with feel good indie tracks, and is long awaited after three years of singles and EP's, hundreds of live shows and festivals across the UK and beyond.

The album is packed full of teenage nostalgia encapsulating lost loves, new loves, long summers and unbreakable friendships. Playing suitably huge melodies against a colossal instrumental backdrop, the series of tracks effortlessly showcase why 2020 is going to be theirs for the taking.

Everything Changes In The End Tracklist:

1. Intro

2. Everything Changes In The End

3. Teenage Blues

4. 15 Years

5. Sucker

6. Summer

7. Tigerblood

8. The Love You Give

9. Shout

10. You And Me

11. Sentimental

12. Retrospect

13. November

14. Comfort

15. Stranger





