Vistas Release New Video Starring Fans In Isolation

Vistas have unveiled an incredible new video for new single "15 Years", starring fans in isolation. Originally meant to be filmed at SXSW in Austin, a stark change of plans due to the ongoing pandemic led to a totally new idea from the band, seeing them enlist fans to mime along to the song whilst in isolation.

Speaking about the video, frontman Prentice said: "'The video for "15 Years" was born out of necessity. We had a lot of plans for the next few months including a trip to SXSW and filming a video for "15 years", but as the world changed so did our plans. Our fans are the lifeblood of this band and with them being stuck indoors and us having to postpone our tours we wanted to bring them a little joy and fun to break the monotony of isolation life. So here's "15 Years" and thank you to the fans for making it!"

"15 Years" is the latest single to be taken from the trio's highly anticipated debut album Everything Changes In The End, which will be released May 29th via Believe.

An upbeat indie classic in the making, turning up the tempo for their glimpse into a rock and roll future, "15 Years" is a single built on driving guitars and rolling drums, combining with powerhouse vocals to fuel Vistas' unrivaled energy.

Everything Changes in the End is a record bursting with feel good indie tracks, and is long awaited after three years of singles and EP's, hundreds of live shows and festivals across the UK and beyond.

The album is packed full of teenage nostalgia encapsulating lost loves, new loves, long summers and unbreakable friendships. Playing suitably huge melodies against a colossal instrumental backdrop, the series of tracks effortlessly showcase why 2020 is going to be theirs for the taking.





