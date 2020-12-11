Vin 90 Release Alt-Pop Single 'Blue Continent'

Nashville-based alternative pop duo Vin 90 have released their new single, "Blue Continent," from their forthcoming sophomore EP Summer In Our Dreams that's set for a New Year's Eve (12/31/20) release via Hardspeak Records.

"Blue Continent" sports a modern top-40 gloss production and a chorus that washes over the listener with a nostalgic, yet youthful, vibe.

Vin 90's Chase Weber and Dan Alber collaborated on the effortlessly-flowing five-song Summer In Our Dreams virtually over the internet.

"Making Vin 90 remotely over Dropbox continued to be the only option we had at the time," says Alber who since crafting their debut EP was spending a lot of time on tour performing with Lennon Stella on the "World War Joy Tour" with the Chainsmokers and 5 Seconds of Summer. Then arrived quarantine and social distancing. "I ended up sending a lot of files to Dan," adds Weber. The two would bounce ideas, files and suggestions back-and-forth until they arrived at the final Summer In Our Dreams track listing.

"For some, it's a song-and an album-about a year defined by loss of human experiences," shares Alber. "With lockdown in full force, a summer full of hangs at the pool and vacation to the beach quickly revealed itself to be something that we could only dream of. For me, it's a song-and an album-about the unexpected loss of a relationship. . .the summer I saw looming on the horizon, full of day trips and night walks to the grocery, quickly became something I would only dream of."

Both successful in their own right, the duo has separately completed multiple solo releases. Weber-co-owner of Nashville's Gnome Recording Studios-has written, produced and engineered multiple personal albums under the moniker Stolen Goods. Alber has delivered several releases under his musical project Gallos.

Vin 90's Summer In Our Dreams arrives as the world shakes loose a challenging 2020 year and simultaneously launches into a clean-slate 2021.

Listen to "Blue Continent" here: