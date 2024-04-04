Video: Swedish Pop Star Darin Reveals Music Video For 'Electric'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Swedish pop superstar Darin has released his intoxicating music video for brand-new single ‘Electric'. A feast for the senses, the visuals are packed with exhilarating strobe, flashes of neon and explosive movement.

Set in a dimly lit warehouse, Darin and the partygoers celebrate the moment and revel in the euphoria. The video perfectly encapsulates the rush of a night out, as Darin loses himself in the music whilst singing of finding that special someone on the dancefloor. As sparks of electricity bolt through his body, Darin puts on a pop-perfect performance, enticing viewers to join him on his escapades.

With more than half a billion streams to his name, eight number one albums in his home country and multiple Swedish Grammy wins, Darin is Sweden's most successful male pop artist.

‘Electric' is a synth-pop gem that brims with bright melodies and catchy hooks, encapsulating the joy and electric level of connection that can be found when you least expect it: “Wasn't looking for nothing here tonight / Only came for the music and the lights / Didn't know I needed more / Then you walked in, caught me by surprise.”

Speaking about the track, Darin says, “'Electric' was inspired by a night out with my friends, and all we wanted to do was listen to great music and dance. That evening, unexpectedly I met someone special - it's funny how you can meet someone when you least expect it, who's energy really just pulls you in. This song is about those moments and capturing that feeling”.