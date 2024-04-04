Video: Swedish Pop Star Darin Reveals Music Video For 'Electric'

Swedish pop superstar Darin has released  his intoxicating music video for brand-new single ‘Electric'. A feast for the senses, the visuals are packed with exhilarating strobe, flashes of neon and explosive movement.

Set in a dimly lit warehouse, Darin and the partygoers celebrate the moment and revel in the euphoria. The video perfectly encapsulates the rush of a night out, as Darin loses himself in the music whilst singing of finding that special someone on the dancefloor. As sparks of electricity bolt through his body, Darin puts on a pop-perfect performance, enticing viewers to join him on his escapades.

With more than half a billion streams to his name, eight number one albums in his home country and multiple Swedish Grammy wins, Darin is Sweden's most successful male pop artist.

 

‘Electric' is a synth-pop gem that brims with bright melodies and catchy hooks, encapsulating the joy and electric level of connection that can be found when you least expect it: “Wasn't looking for nothing here tonight / Only came for the music and the lights / Didn't know I needed more / Then you walked in, caught me by surprise.”

 

Speaking about the track, Darin says, “'Electric' was inspired by a night out with my friends, and all we wanted to do was listen to great music and dance. That evening, unexpectedly I met someone special - it's funny how you can meet someone when you least expect it, who's energy really just pulls you in. This song is about those moments and capturing that feeling”.



