Video: Skilla Baby Empowers Women In New Visual To Viral Single 'Bae'

1
Sam Williams Is Over Christmas Cheer on 'I Hate The Holidays'
Nashville singer/songwriter Sam Williams proves that the holidays may not be the most wonderful time of year after all on his new track, “I Hate The Holidays,” out now via Mercury Nashville. The bluesy tune is a stark reminder of the difficult emotions that the holidays tend to bring up, especially as you get older.
2
The Driver Era Announce First Live Album 'Live at the Greek'
Alt-pop duo consisting of brothers Ross and Rocky Lynch, The Driver Era will release their first live album, live at the greek. In addition to digital release of the album, the band will also be releasing custom box sets,a physical CD with an A5 casebound 52 page book, and a double LP with a 32 page book.
3
COLOSSAL STREET JAM Release 'No Way To Live'
With soaring vocals from front-man GENE POTTS, Hammond organ by ERIC SAFKA, melodic guitar in the talented hands of SAL MARRA, and a rhythmic foundation from DAVE HALPERN, this new release will quickly become a hit, with an electrifying new music video slated to release late November, 2023.
4
Toosii Announces Forthcoming Project 'Jaded'
TOOSII announces his forthcoming project, 'JADED', set to be released on November 17 via South Coast Music Group/Capitol Records. Alongside the project announce, Toosii releases the raw and emotional new single “Suffice.” The song was produced by the trio of Yozo, C7actus, and Kevin Varol.