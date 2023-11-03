Video: Skilla Baby Empowers Women In New Visual To Viral Single 'Bae'

Skilla Baby uses his platform to pour life into women with his newly released anticipated visual, to his viral single "Bae."

Skilla Baby continues to grow into one of the fans favorite new rappers, dropping countless hot records, keeping his audience tuned in. The Detroit sensation's relaxed style of flow combined with his catchy lyrics and caption-worthy punchlines, continues to win the hearts and ears of fans and celebrities alike.

Countless celebs such as Lala Anthony and Skai Jackson have joined in on the trending TikTok sound.

Watch the new visual here: