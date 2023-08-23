Video: Sabina Sciubba Unveils Animated Video For Single 'Hairdresser;' Special US Performances Confirmed

The track is from her recently released solo album, Sleeping Dragon.

By: Aug. 23, 2023

POPULAR

SWEENEY TODD, COMPANY, INTO THE WOODS, And ASSASSINS Remastered Recordings Now Available F Photo 1 SWEENEY TODD, COMPANY, INTO THE WOODS, And ASSASSINS Remastered Recordings Now Available From Sony Masterworks
Reneé Rapp to Debut 'Pretty Girls' Music Video Directed By Cara Delevingne Tomorrow Photo 2 Reneé Rapp to Debut 'Pretty Girls' Music Video Directed By Cara Delevingne
Listen: Hear Idina Menzel's New Dance Album 'Drama Queen' Photo 3 Listen: Hear Idina Menzel's New Dance Album 'Drama Queen'
BOILER ROOM SOUTHALL Announces Programme Lineup Photo 4 BOILER ROOM SOUTHALL Announces Programme Lineup

Singer, composer and actress Sabina Sciubba, founder of the Grammy-nominated Brazilian Girls, debuts her new animated video for her latest single “Hairdresser,” today.

The track is from her recently released solo album, Sleeping Dragon. “It’s a psycho magical video so to speak, for us all to start a new chapter, all together,” notes Sciubba. “With emphasis on ALL TOGETHER!”

Additionally, Sciubba has confirmed two special live shows in the U.S. this September, performing at Nublu in New York City on September 23, and Zebulon in Los Angeles on September 27. The shows will include music from her new album, past solo work and some of her favorite Brazilian Girls songs.

Sciubba gathered a host of collaborators for Sleeping Dragon, including the Grammy winning singer and composer Harrison (The Traveling Wilburys), pianist Jason Lindner (David Bowie’s Blackstar), cowriter Barry Reynolds (Marianne Faithfull, Grace Jones, Brazilian Girls), singer-songwriter Albin de la Simone, and renowned clarinetist Nico Gori.

“To me Sleeping Dragon feels like something powerful and magical that isn’t menacing or overwhelming. A sacred protective creature,” Sciubba says. “The magical, the mysterious aspect of the music was most important to me. I followed my instincts entirely, without questioning them. So I knew I needed to work with people I fully trust. Since COVID, working on music with others has become even more sacred to me. It has to be magical. Only where there is complete trust, there can be magic.”

Sleeping Dragon traverses genres, subjects, and even languages in its scope; Sciubba notes, “I am very genre fluid, I just let the music come to me and then love and accept it as it is… each song really comes in its language. On this record, for instance, I wanted to have a song in Italian at least, one in Spanish, one in German… but it came out mostly in English, French, and German. I have little to no control over it.”

Sciubba found both critical acclaim and a loyal following as founder and lead vocalist/producer of the group Brazilian Girls, a genre-bending, multi-lingual (Sciubba is of German and Italian descent) and internationally beloved outfit that received a Grammy nomination for Best Electronic Record for their 2008 album New York City. Sciubba went on to release two full-length solo records, Toujours and Force Majeure, in addition to acting alongside Zach Galifianakis in the critically acclaimed series Baskets. “I’m an explorer by nature,” Sciubba says. “So after each record, I’m ready to try something new.” 

SABINA SCIUBBA LIVE

September 23—New York City, NY—Nublu
September 27—Los Angeles, CA—Zebulon



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Anita Baker to Present Her One-Night-Only Show in Birmingham, Alabama Photo
Anita Baker to Present Her One-Night-Only Show in Birmingham, Alabama

The Black Promoters Collective will host an extraordinary musical evening featuring the iconic GRAMMY ™ Award-winning and platinum-selling artist Anita Baker, set to grace the stage at the Legacy Arena at 1898 9th Ave N, Birmingham, AL 35203 on October 28, 2023 at 7:00 P.M. 

2
Video: Anjimile Shares Animal Video & Announces US Tour Dates Photo
Video: Anjimile Shares 'Animal' Video & Announces US Tour Dates

Like the rest of The King, every sound heard on “Animal” comes from two instruments: an acoustic guitar and Anjimile’s own voice. Throughout, Anjimile’s feelings of rage and frustration are tinged with sardonicism, and the song is accompanied by an equally potent video directed by Robby Operman.

3
PLEASURE PILL Share New Single Wonder How Photo
PLEASURE PILL Share New Single 'Wonder How'

San Diego-based quintet Pleasure Pill have shared their new Jonathan Rado produced single, “Wonder How.” An anthemic pop-rock song that gives way to psych freakout, it’s bombastic and dizzying, in contrast to last month’s “Not Giving Up,” which showcased the rising bands open-hearted classicist streak and love for 90s British bands.

4
The Black Legacy Project Releases Rise Up From Debut Album Photo
The Black Legacy Project Releases 'Rise Up' From Debut Album

The Black Legacy Project launched in September 2021, partnering with communities nationwide to promote transformative dialogue crossing racial and political divides. The first areas to participate were The Berkshires/Western Massachusetts, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Denver, The Mississippi Delta, the Arkansas Ozarks and Boise.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Madilyn Bailey Shares Debut LP 'Hollywood Dead'Madilyn Bailey Shares Debut LP 'Hollywood Dead'
Michelle Wolf Returns to Netflix With Her New Stand-Up Series MICHELLE WOLF: IT'S GREAT TO BE HEREMichelle Wolf Returns to Netflix With Her New Stand-Up Series MICHELLE WOLF: IT'S GREAT TO BE HERE
Video: Netflix Shares Trailer For Adam Sandler's LEOVideo: Netflix Shares Trailer For Adam Sandler's LEO
JACK OSBOURNE'S NIGHT OF TERROR Returns To Travel Channel With Sharon Osbourne Kicking Off the New SeasonJACK OSBOURNE'S NIGHT OF TERROR Returns To Travel Channel With Sharon Osbourne Kicking Off the New Season

Videos

Video: Hear Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)' Video Video: Hear Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)'
Kylie Cantrall Drops Music Video With HSMTMTS Cast Video
Kylie Cantrall Drops Music Video With HSMTMTS Cast
Miley Cyrus Recreates Iconic 'Hannah Montana' Moment Video
Miley Cyrus Recreates Iconic 'Hannah Montana' Moment
Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video Video
Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
SOME LIKE IT HOT
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
EL MAGO POP
MJ THE MUSICAL