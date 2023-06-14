Video: Roc Nation Artist DIXSON Releases New Visual 'ONLY-1'

The music video was directed by Khairi Christopher, DIXSON & Juel D. Lane.

By: Jun. 14, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video Photo 1 Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video
Video: Watch Billy Porter & Luke Evans' Surprise Performance at the Tribeca Film Festival Photo 2 Video: Watch Billy Porter & Luke Evans Sing at Tribeca Film Festival
Cynthia Weil Passes Away; 'On Broadway' Songwriter Featured in BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING Photo 3 Cynthia Weil, Songwriter Featured in BEAUTIFUL, Passes Away at 82
Olivia Rodrigo Hints at New Single on June 30 Photo 4 Olivia Rodrigo Hints at New Single on June 30

The 2023 multiple Grammy and Academy Award nominee DIXSON releases the music video for “ONLY-1.” The visual is from his explosive critically acclaimed EP 004DAISY. It was directed by frequent collaborators Khairi Christopher and Juel D. Lane with DIXSON and explores the notion of the soulmate.

The story behind ONLY-1 is a story of DIXSON’S father's love for his mother. “He never remarried after their separation and remained a constant in my life and in our family's life, DIXSON explains. “Before he died, I asked him why he never remarried, and he told me that my mother was the ‘ONLY-1.’”  

She was his soulmate so to speak, he continues. And, although his father's love for his mother is the inspiration behind the lyrics, while co-directing this video, it was important to DIXSON to show love in all its beautiful forms. DIXSON elaborates, “love is boundless, and I wanted to show all of it.”

This new visual is a culmination of the most significant year in this young artist’s career as he added the title Oscar-nominee to his resumé for his contribution to, “Be Alive,” which he co-wrote with Beyoncé for the film King Richard. Following an unforgettable performance of the record by Beyoncé at last year’s Academy Awards, DIXSON released his EP 004DAISY in September 2022.

He also contributed as a writer on Beyoncé’s latest record-shattering album, RENAISSANCE, with credits on “Virgo’s Groove,” and “Pure/Honey.” This work would earn him two Grammy-nominations at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

BET has proclaimed that “DIXSON’s foray into the limelight is coming at the perfect time.”

As a Roc Nation signee, DIXSON is an 11-instrument playing talent and has been recognized for years from his extraordinary work as a producer and vocal arranger. He’s quietly had a huge impact in entertainment making his mark across multiple genres.

He has collaborated on projects with Chance The Rapper, Pharrell, Vic Mensa, Justin Bieber, YEBBA and several others. He has added Beyoncé to his discography and earned an Oscar nomination and multiple Grammy nominations along the way.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Walter Etc. Drop New Single When The Band Breaks Up Again Photo
Walter Etc. Drop New Single 'When The Band Breaks Up Again'

DIY heroes, Walter Etc., have announced their signing to SideOneDummy Records and details surrounding their upcoming album ‘When The Band Breaks Up Again.' Produced by Hop Along/Algernon Cadwallader’s Joe Reinhart, the album examines and searches for its own sense of purpose throughout.

2
Video: Faye Fantarrow Releases Music Video for The Weekend Photo
Video: Faye Fantarrow Releases Music Video for 'The Weekend'

U.K. singer, songwriter and rising star Faye Fantarrow released her seven-song EP, AWOL, via Dave Stewart’s Bay Street Records earlier this year. Out now is the official music video for one of the tracks, “The Weekend.” Filmed in Fantarrow’s hometown of Sunderland, the vivid music video for the contagious song was directed by Myles Docherty.

3
YNP Maine Taps Ndotspinalot for New Single Aw Yeah Photo
YNP Maine Taps Ndotspinalot for New Single 'Aw Yeah'

YNP Maine shares his razor-sharp new single “Aw Yeah” featuring Ndotspinalot. The All Day produced song hears the young MCs trade tightly wound verses with one another over a punishing beat that elicits their most athletic flows. It also comes complete with a Haitian Picasso directed video that captures the pair journeying through New York City. 

4
hackedepicciotto Announce New Album Keepsakes Photo
hackedepicciotto Announce New Album 'Keepsakes'

hackedepicciotto, Alexander Hacke & Danielle de Picciotto, have announced details of a new album Keepsakes, set for release on vinyl, CD and digitally via Mute. The album will precede a run of European tour dates. The band have also shared the first track, the hugely textural and detailed “Schwarze Milch”.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Gregory Alan Isakov Shares New Song 'Before the Sun'Gregory Alan Isakov Shares New Song 'Before the Sun'
THICK Share New Single 'Doomer'THICK Share New Single 'Doomer'
Video: Andrew X Releases New Music Video for 'Miracles'Video: Andrew X Releases New Music Video for 'Miracles'
Walter Etc. Drop New Single 'When The Band Breaks Up Again'Walter Etc. Drop New Single 'When The Band Breaks Up Again'

Videos

Video: Watch Kylie Minogue's Surprise Performance of 'Padam Padam' Video Video: Watch Kylie Minogue's Surprise Performance of 'Padam Padam'
Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer Video
Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes' Video
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes'
See Miranda, Uzele & Jackson Perform at Gala on the Green 2023 Video
See Miranda, Uzele & Jackson Perform at Gala on the Green 2023
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel HERE LIES LOVE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
PARADE
SWEENEY TODD