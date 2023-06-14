Video: Roc Nation Artist DIXSON Releases New Visual 'ONLY-1'

The 2023 multiple Grammy and Academy Award nominee DIXSON releases the music video for “ONLY-1.” The visual is from his explosive critically acclaimed EP 004DAISY. It was directed by frequent collaborators Khairi Christopher and Juel D. Lane with DIXSON and explores the notion of the soulmate.

The story behind ONLY-1 is a story of DIXSON’S father's love for his mother. “He never remarried after their separation and remained a constant in my life and in our family's life, DIXSON explains. “Before he died, I asked him why he never remarried, and he told me that my mother was the ‘ONLY-1.’”

She was his soulmate so to speak, he continues. And, although his father's love for his mother is the inspiration behind the lyrics, while co-directing this video, it was important to DIXSON to show love in all its beautiful forms. DIXSON elaborates, “love is boundless, and I wanted to show all of it.”

This new visual is a culmination of the most significant year in this young artist’s career as he added the title Oscar-nominee to his resumé for his contribution to, “Be Alive,” which he co-wrote with Beyoncé for the film King Richard. Following an unforgettable performance of the record by Beyoncé at last year’s Academy Awards, DIXSON released his EP 004DAISY in September 2022.

He also contributed as a writer on Beyoncé’s latest record-shattering album, RENAISSANCE, with credits on “Virgo’s Groove,” and “Pure/Honey.” This work would earn him two Grammy-nominations at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

BET has proclaimed that “DIXSON’s foray into the limelight is coming at the perfect time.”

As a Roc Nation signee, DIXSON is an 11-instrument playing talent and has been recognized for years from his extraordinary work as a producer and vocal arranger. He’s quietly had a huge impact in entertainment making his mark across multiple genres.

He has collaborated on projects with Chance The Rapper, Pharrell, Vic Mensa, Justin Bieber, YEBBA and several others. He has added Beyoncé to his discography and earned an Oscar nomination and multiple Grammy nominations along the way.