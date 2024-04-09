Video: Razor Braids Drops Single 'Berate Me' Ahead of New Album

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Today, Razor Braids released the third single ahead of their forthcoming album Big Wave. A cathartic and honest tale about the anxieties of forming a new relationship, the single is now available on most streaming platforms.

Throughout “Berate Me”, Razor Braids bring self-awareness to the forefront, while highlighting insecurities and focal points of improvement. Simultaneously, the trio maintain a lighthearted and almost sarcastic heir to their flaws, making the track a relatable experience for a lot of hopeless romantics. It's a sleek indie rock tune with intense healing powers, and sonically invokes the likes of Mannequin Pussy, Indigo de Souza, or Rilo Kiley.

“Berate Me is about entering a new romantic relationship with someone and the anxiety and baggage you bring along with you. The healing done from past experiences has led you to the realization that you should be treated better than you’ve been. You recognize the patterns not only with past partners, but also within yourself. What is my role in this? What unhealthy behaviors am I exhibiting? It sometimes sucks to be self-aware. There’s this sense of playing it cool and really badass in a new relationship when in fact you’re like sting your pants. You don’t want to show all your skeletons in the closet," Holly Bynum said of the new song.

About Razor Braids

Meet Brooklyn's latest rising pop-rock unit, Razor Braids. Consisting of all queer women, the soaring harmonies and magnetic sound the band create offer a cathartic sound unlike any other. Recently performing at 2023 SXSW and 2023 Boston Calling opening for The National and Foo Fighters, Razor Braids have also received praise from Brooklyn Vegan, Paper Magazine, Vanyaland, and Creem Magazine, to name a few. In addition, the band has kept busy in the latter part of 2023 by opening for indie-punk unit Worriers on their recent tour.

Razor Braids is composed of Hollye Bynum (lead vocals / bass), Janie Peacock (lead guitar), and Jilly Karande (vocal / rhythm guitar). Following their riveting debut I Could Cry Right Now If You Wanted Me To, the band are gearing up for their sophomore release Big Wave in June 2024. Dedicated to expanding their tightly layered vocals and emotionally reflective lyrics, the three piece are ready to continue to shake up and redefine the garage rock scene.