Video: Nickelback Drops 'High Time' Music Video

Nickelback unveiled the music video for their single “High Time,” off of their 2022 album Get Rollin’.

With a funky groove and country rock twang, “High Time” takes listeners on a hazy cross-country road trip that reminds us it’s always 4:20 somewhere. Frontman Chad Kroeger sings about “strumming’, thumpin’ on the dashboard”, which listeners are sure to do as their friends sing along in the backseat of a long drive while they get rolling - literally.

The world-renowned rock band is currently bringing their “fiery, raucous, unapologetic and rock-driven” energy (The Tennessean) across North America with their 53-date Get Rollin’ tour, in support of their 10th studio album by the same name.

Their electrifying set explores their record-breaking, genre-defying discography of arena-ready singalongs, hard-hitting rock anthems and emotional ballads. With hits spanning nearly three decades, the band continues their incomparable legacy as “one of rock’s biggest-ever bands” (KERRANG).

Nickelback’s Get Rollin’ tour holds the #7 spot on Pollstar’s LIVE75 chart which ranks worldwide active tours by average tickets sold for shows performed over the last 30 days. In April 2024, Nickelback will join Morgan Wallen, Eric Church, Post Malone, Hardy, Diplo, Wiz Khalifa, Bailey Zimmerman and more at the iconic Stagecoach Country Music Festival in California.

Get Rollin’ Tour - Upcoming Dates:

Thu Sep 21 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Sat Sep 23 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Mon Sep 25 – Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena

Wed Sep 27 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena

Fri Sep 29 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

Sat Sep 30 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Tue Oct 03 – Lincoln, NE – Pinnacle Bank Arena

Thu Oct 05 – Fargo, ND – FARGODOME

About Nickelback:

2023 Canadian Music Hall of Fame recipients, and Diamond-certified selling group Nickelback were named the “most successful rock band of the decade” by Billboard in 2009. Globally celebrated for their career defining and award-winning hits “How You Remind Me,” “Photograph,” “Far Away,” and “Rockstar,” and more, the four piece comprised of Chad Kroeger, Ryan Peake, Mike Kroeger, and Daniel Adair is one of the most commercially viable and important acts of the past two decades.

Their success includes worldwide sales of more than 50-million units, solidifying their status as one of the top-selling acts of all time and the second best-selling foreign act in the U.S., in the 2000’s decade, behind only The Beatles. Their inescapable and irresistible smash “How You Remind Me” was named Billboard’s ‘Top Rock Song of the Decade’ and was the number-one most played song on U.S. radio (any format) in the 2000’s according to Nielsen Soundscan, with over 1.2 million spins.

Amongst all of these accolades, they’ve also been named Billboard’s “Top Rock Group of the Decade” and received nine Grammy Award nominations, three American Music Awards, a World Music Award, a People’s Choice Award, twelve JUNO Awards, seven MuchMusic Video Awards, and have been inducted into Canada’s Walk of Fame (2007) and the Canadian Music Hall of Fame (2023). With more than 23 chart-topping singles and fans spanning the globe, Nickelback boasts more than twelve consecutive sold-out world tours, playing to well over 10-million+ diehard and adoring fans.