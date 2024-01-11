Video: Kali Uchis Reveals First Pregnancy In Music Video

Kali Uchis reveals first pregnancy with partner Don Toliver in new video out now

By: Jan. 11, 2024

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - Where to Watch HAZBIN HOTEL & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - What to Watch!
Album Review: Chilina Kennedy's WILD ABOUT YOU (World Premiere Recording) Debuts A New Sho Photo 2 Album Review: Chilina Kennedy's WILD ABOUT YOU (World Premiere Recording) Debuts A New Show In Development
Music Review: Ricky Asch Releases His Latest ORIGINAL Song & Shows Us All He Has A FOOL'S Photo 3 Music Review: Ricky Asch Releases His Latest ORIGINAL Song & Shows Us All He Has A FOOL'S HOPE
Music Review: Isabelle Georges Is In Love, Apparently, & With Paris, Apparently, As She Re Photo 4 Isabelle Georges Doubles Down On Cole Porter

Grammy-winning artist Kali Uchis reveals she is pregnant with her first child with her longtime partner Don Toliver via the child-directed video for new track “Tu Corazón es Mío."

Kali is now sharing the first-ever photos of her pregnancy on her social media—see below.

Video: Kali Uchis Reveals First Pregnancy In Music Video

“Tu Corazón es Mío” is taken from Kali's new Spanish-language album, Orquídeas, out tomorrow via Geffen Records—pre-order/pre-save it here.

Orquídeas, Kali's second Spanish-language album and fourth LP overall, features collaborations with some of the biggest names in Latin music, including global single “Muñekita” with El Alfa and JT from City Girls, “Te Mata,” Kali's top Latin single debut to date, “Labios Mordidos” with Colombian singer Karol G and further collaboration with Peso Pluma and Rauw Alejandro.

photo credit: Amaury Nessaibia.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
David Archuleta Inks Book Deal For Memoir Photo
David Archuleta Inks Book Deal For Memoir

David Archuleta has signed a book deal for his memoir with Dey Street Books. The memoir will reveal, for the first time, the truth of his struggles growing up as a devout Mormon, achieving worldwide fame on American Idol, his choice to halt his music career to go on a mission in Chile, and his lifesaving decision to come out and live authentically.

2
MAX Announces New Album LOVE IN STEREO Photo
MAX Announces New Album 'LOVE IN STEREO'

MAX tunes into a myriad of emotions and sonic vibes across LOVE IN STEREO. He sets the stage for its arrival with the fresh, flirty, and funkified new single “SAY LESS” [feat. Duckwrth] on January 19. The album boasts another new collaboration with “STUPID IN LOVE” featuring Huh Yunjin of Le Sserafim.

3
Wes Hoffman And Friends to Release How It Should Be LP Photo
Wes Hoffman And Friends to Release 'How It Should Be' LP

You can check out the video for Wes Hoffman and Friends' new single 'A Minute To Breathe' now. Wes Hoffman and Friends is a midwest pop punk band based out of St. Louis, MO. They've playing out since 2017, but things really took a turn during the pandemic of 2020 when Wes began writing their debut EP, “Rewrite The Story.”

4
Kitchen Dwellers 3-Show Numerology New Years Eve Run To Stream Photo
Kitchen Dwellers 3-Show 'Numerology New Years Eve' Run To Stream

The Kitchen Dwellers — Shawn Swain [Mandolin], Torrin Daniels [banjo], Joe Funk [upright bass], and Max Davies [acoustic guitar]— have announced the premiere airing of their three-show NYE run that took place December 29-31, 2023 from their home state of Montana.

More Hot Stories For You

KID BLOOM Announces New EP 'Inner Light Part 1' & Shares New Single 'Dead Butterflies'KID BLOOM Announces New EP 'Inner Light Part 1' & Shares New Single 'Dead Butterflies'
Ben Frost Shares New Track 'The River Of Light And Radiation'Ben Frost Shares New Track 'The River Of Light And Radiation'
Shaina Hayes Shares Folk-Pop Single 'Sun And Time'Shaina Hayes Shares Folk-Pop Single 'Sun And Time'
Katie Pruitt Returns With Anticipated New Album 'Mantras'Katie Pruitt Returns With Anticipated New Album 'Mantras'

Videos

Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison' Video
Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison'
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary Video
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL Video
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
CHICAGO
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC
ALADDIN