Video: Kali Uchis Reveals First Pregnancy In Music Video

Grammy-winning artist Kali Uchis reveals she is pregnant with her first child with her longtime partner Don Toliver via the child-directed video for new track “Tu Corazón es Mío."

Kali is now sharing the first-ever photos of her pregnancy on her social media—see below.

“Tu Corazón es Mío” is taken from Kali's new Spanish-language album, Orquídeas, out tomorrow via Geffen Records—pre-order/pre-save it here.

Orquídeas, Kali's second Spanish-language album and fourth LP overall, features collaborations with some of the biggest names in Latin music, including global single “Muñekita” with El Alfa and JT from City Girls, “Te Mata,” Kali's top Latin single debut to date, “Labios Mordidos” with Colombian singer Karol G and further collaboration with Peso Pluma and Rauw Alejandro.

photo credit: Amaury Nessaibia.