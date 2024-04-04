Video: Jazmin Bean Shares 'Shit Show'

“Shit Show” is one of the standout tracks from Jazmin Bean's debut album, Traumatic Livelihood, which arrived in February via Interscope / Island.
An enigmatic force of the underground music scene, Jazmin Bean mesmerizes fans with the music video release of “s Show,” out today on their official YouTube channel. Self-directed alongside visionary filmmaker Zak Watson, “s Show” brings viewers on a cinematic journey into the surreal world of Jazmin Bean, combining dazzling cityscapes, muted 90s aesthetics, and hauntingly beautiful melodies.
“I always envisioned myself falling in the video since I began to make the song, since it's about a truly unpleasant human and relationship I wanted to just be as far away from as possible when it was over. I think the falling is a good representation of that," says Jazmin on the visual direction of the new music video. “I wanted to land on my feet, as a sort of thing, like, you can't keep me down no matter how low you take me. I also loved the Placebo video where he walks down the building. I wanted to have a twist like that.”
