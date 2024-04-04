Video: Jazmin Bean Shares 'Shit Show'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



An enigmatic force of the underground music scene, Jazmin Bean mesmerizes fans with the music video release of “s Show,” out today on their official YouTube channel. Self-directed alongside visionary filmmaker Zak Watson, “s Show” brings viewers on a cinematic journey into the surreal world of Jazmin Bean, combining dazzling cityscapes, muted 90s aesthetics, and hauntingly beautiful melodies.

“I always envisioned myself falling in the video since I began to make the song, since it's about a truly unpleasant human and relationship I wanted to just be as far away from as possible when it was over. I think the falling is a good representation of that," says Jazmin on the visual direction of the new music video. “I wanted to land on my feet, as a sort of thing, like, you can't keep me down no matter how low you take me. I also loved the Placebo video where he walks down the building. I wanted to have a twist like that.”

“s Show” is one of the standout tracks from Jazmin Bean's debut album, Traumatic Livelihood, which arrived in February via Interscope / Island.