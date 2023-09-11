Video: Gavin Magnus Releases Music Video for 'Psycho'

16 year old viral content creator, artist and internet celebrity Gavin Magnus has released the official music video for his new single “Psycho” via his YouTube channel.

The video directed by creative visionary Matt Alonzo depicts a toxic relationship mixed with the teenage angst around a first love. The clip also features acclaimed drummer Tosh Peterson (Fall Out Boy, Kid Laroi, Machine Gun Kelly) and guitarist Connor Daniel (Thirty Seconds to Mars, Mod Sun, LØLØ).

The track was produced by multi platinum and two-time GRAMMY-nominated producer John Feldmann (Blink-182, Panic! At The Disco, 5 Seconds Of Summer) marking his first release through alternative music label Big Noise.

“Psycho” was meant to raise awareness and address the reality of toxic relationships. This video paints a picture of the inner turmoil I faced as I outgrew out the relationship and matured in my own way. Shout out to Tosh Peterson and Connor Daniel for joining in on this video!” Gavin shares.

Encapsulating the inner turmoil faced as he processes the falling out of a rocky relationship, Gavin takes ownership of his actions as both he and his sound matures.

Gavin’s talent began to turn heads with his first viral music video by the age of 11 and later signed with Columbia Records at 12, making him the youngest artist they’ve signed.

Over 1 billion views later, his recent signing to Big Noise has granted the creator with a combined following of over 20 million a slot along labelmates The Used, MOD SUN, 408 and Escape the Fate, amongst other standouts in the alternative genre.

With initial press articles anointing Gavin “the next Justin Bieber”, the Shorty-nominated singer is part of a generation of content creators pushing the music industry toward innovation, connecting with listeners directly through relatable and engaging songs.

‘Psycho’ marks only the beginning for what lies ahead for Gavin, stay tuned for new music and content coming soon.