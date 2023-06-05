Video: Ethel Releases New Video For 'Andromeda'

Ethel and producer, Banshee The Great, are currently in the studio working on an EP that will be released later this year.

Young rising French singer Ethel has released the video for her ethereal single “Andromeda.” The song which was released last year garnered fans in the critic and film world upon release and has now made its way to its television debut last night in the series premiere episode of the controversial HBO drama, The Idol.

“‘Andromeda’ was written with Banshee The Great on a sunny day in Paris,” Ethel shares. “We were listening to some of our favorite artists, and a spark went off in my brain, and I immediately started recording some ideas and began creating a beat out of the melodies I was singing. We slept on the song for about a year, and then one day, we both got very impatient and decided we were going to set a goal for ourselves; record, mix, and release the song within two weeks or else we would destroy it – luckily, we didn’t.”

Ethel is a 23-year-old Paris-based French singer-songwriter whose music oscillates between genres, forming an intimate style that is influenced by Frank Ocean, Elliott Smith, and Solange. Ethel was poised to find a career in music from an early age, having played drums from age 7 and being born into a musical family who passed their unrelenting fervor for music onto Ethel.

While attending university in England, Ethel began experimenting with GarageBand, posting covers and snippets on Instagram. Her consistency on the platform eventually connected her with platinum-selling French producer, Banshee The Great (Pop Smoke, Isaiah Rashad, Lil Uzi Vert).

Their first collaborative single, “Andromeda,” was released to immediate critical acclaim seeing support from editorial playlists; Next Wave Neo Soul, Fresh Finds R&B, and Astral Realm. Ethel and producer, Banshee The Great, are currently in the studio working on an EP that will be released later this year.

Watch the new music video here:

Photo Credit: Josephine Tapiro 



