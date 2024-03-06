Video: EELS Unveil Music Video For New Single 'Time'

The video comes following the announcement of their upcoming 15th studio album, EELS TIME!, which is set for release June 7.

By: Mar. 06, 2024
Video: EELS Unveil Music Video For New Single 'Time'
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Critically acclaimed rock group EELS unveil a video for their acoustic-led single, “Time,” today. The video comes following the announcement of their upcoming 15th studio album, EELS TIME!, which is set for release June 7 via E Works/Play It Again Sam—Pre-order/pre-save HERE.

Directed by Gus Black, the new video depicts the passage of time and circle of life through a series of intimate images depicting three generations of Everetts: E's father, parallel universe theory author Hugh Everett III, E and E's son Archie.

Says E: “We've tried to get three people's entire lives into a two minute and ten second video. I like a good challenge.”

Recorded between Los Feliz, California and Dublin, Ireland, the new album EELS TIME! consists of twelve brand new tracks with collaborators such as Koool G Murder, The Chet, Tyson Ritter, Sean Coleman and more. The album follows a busy 2023 for EELS, in which they finally hit the road for their long-awaited Lockdown Hurricane tour of Europe and North America and brought the year to a close by releasing their second Best Of compilation album, EELS So Good: Essential EELS, Vol.2, as well as sharing a brand new holiday track, “Christmas, Why You Gotta Do Me Like This.”

EELS have had one of the most consistently acclaimed careers in music. The ever-changing project of principal singer/songwriter E (Mark Oliver Everett), EELS have released 13 studio albums since their 1996 debut, Beautiful Freak. In 2008, E published his highly acclaimed book Things the Grandchildren Should Know and starred in the award-winning Parallel Worlds, Parallel Lives documentary about the search to understand his quantum physicist father, Hugh Everett III.



Videos