Video: EELS Unveil Music Video For New Single 'Time'

Critically acclaimed rock group EELS unveil a video for their acoustic-led single, “Time,” today. The video comes following the announcement of their upcoming 15th studio album, EELS TIME!, which is set for release June 7 via E Works/Play It Again Sam—Pre-order/pre-save HERE.

Directed by Gus Black, the new video depicts the passage of time and circle of life through a series of intimate images depicting three generations of Everetts: E's father, parallel universe theory author Hugh Everett III, E and E's son Archie.

Says E: “We've tried to get three people's entire lives into a two minute and ten second video. I like a good challenge.”

Recorded between Los Feliz, California and Dublin, Ireland, the new album EELS TIME! consists of twelve brand new tracks with collaborators such as Koool G Murder, The Chet, Tyson Ritter, Sean Coleman and more. The album follows a busy 2023 for EELS, in which they finally hit the road for their long-awaited Lockdown Hurricane tour of Europe and North America and brought the year to a close by releasing their second Best Of compilation album, EELS So Good: Essential EELS, Vol.2, as well as sharing a brand new holiday track, “Christmas, Why You Gotta Do Me Like This.”

EELS have had one of the most consistently acclaimed careers in music. The ever-changing project of principal singer/songwriter E (Mark Oliver Everett), EELS have released 13 studio albums since their 1996 debut, Beautiful Freak. In 2008, E published his highly acclaimed book Things the Grandchildren Should Know and starred in the award-winning Parallel Worlds, Parallel Lives documentary about the search to understand his quantum physicist father, Hugh Everett III.