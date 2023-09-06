Video: A.R. The Mermaid Releases Music Video For 'Watt We Doingg'

Positioned as an artist to watch this year, Memphis rapper, magnetic personality, and visionary rarity A.R. The Mermaid reveals a raw, raunchy, and raucous new single and music video entitled “Watt We Doingg” today.

Over throwback production laced with horns and a head-nodding bounce, A.R. The Mermaid gets to it and shows everyone “Watt We Doingg” in different ways as she takes over NYC. In the accompanying visual, she goes wild in an autobody shop, in a bakery, and in a tiny pool surrounded by models.

It’s been a nonstop summer for her. Recently, A.R. The Mermaid stopped by Daily Gems and delivered a showstopping performance of “Sneaky Link” as part of Gem Sessions. Watch HERE. She also ignited AMPD365 with the “Opera (Freestyle).”

Meanwhile, the preceding single “Suki” has gained palpable traction. The music video gathered 74K YouTube views in addition receiving critical acclaim. Beyond plugs from LA Weekly, UPROXX put it best, “Hailing from Memphis, the launching pad for horrorcore trap and triplet flows, A.R. does her city proud, but always approaches her music from the standpoint of relaying a narrative to get her point across.”

It landed in the wake of her debut for 300 Entertainment, “Sneaky Link.” The latter has just begun to pick up steam at DSPs. Meanwhile, NYLON touted it on Soundcheck and proclaimed, “Memphis’ A.R. The Mermaid has a flow that purrs over the beat on ‘Sneaky Link.’

Everything just sets the stage for more music soon as A.R. The Mermaid continues to stand out on her own terms.

Watch A.R. The Mermaid's new music video here: