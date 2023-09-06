Video: A.R. The Mermaid Releases Music Video For 'Watt We Doingg'

Everything just sets the stage for more music soon as A.R. The Mermaid continues to stand out on her own terms.

By: Sep. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - Where to Stream THE LITTLE MERMAID & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - What to Watch!
Album Review: Joplin & Virginia Woolf Live Inside Mary Bridget Davies On Her New Live Albu Photo 2 Mary Bridget Davies Frees Her Mind Musically
The Close Releases New Single and Music Video 'Coming To Break Your Heart' Photo 3 The Close Releases New Single and Music Video 'Coming To Break Your Heart'
Zach Bryan Sets 'The Quittin Time' 2024 Tour Dates Photo 4 Zach Bryan Sets 'The Quittin Time' 2024 Tour Dates

Positioned as an artist to watch this year, Memphis rapper, magnetic personality, and visionary rarity A.R. The Mermaid reveals a raw, raunchy, and raucous new single and music video entitled “Watt We Doingg” today. 

Over throwback production laced with horns and a head-nodding bounce, A.R. The Mermaid gets to it and shows everyone “Watt We Doingg” in different ways as she takes over NYC. In the accompanying visual, she goes wild in an autobody shop, in a bakery, and in a tiny pool surrounded by models.

It’s been a nonstop summer for her. Recently, A.R. The Mermaid stopped by Daily Gems and delivered a showstopping performance of “Sneaky Link” as part of Gem Sessions. Watch HERE. She also ignited AMPD365 with the “Opera (Freestyle).” 

Meanwhile, the preceding single “Suki” has gained palpable traction. The music video gathered 74K YouTube views in addition receiving critical acclaim. Beyond plugs from LA Weekly, UPROXX put it best, “Hailing from Memphis, the launching pad for horrorcore trap and triplet flows, A.R. does her city proud, but always approaches her music from the standpoint of relaying a narrative to get her point across.”

It landed in the wake of her debut for 300 Entertainment, “Sneaky Link.” The latter has just begun to pick up steam at DSPs. Meanwhile, NYLON touted it on Soundcheck and proclaimed, “Memphis’ A.R. The Mermaid has a flow that purrs over the beat on ‘Sneaky Link.’

Everything just sets the stage for more music soon as A.R. The Mermaid continues to stand out on her own terms.

Watch A.R. The Mermaid's new music video here:



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Video: Christine and the Queens Shares Marvin Descending Video Photo
Video: Christine and the Queens Shares 'Marvin Descending' Video

The video, directed by Red (AKA Christine and the Queens) and shot between the captivating backdrops of Paris, London, and Los Angeles, is both visually stunning and emotionally charged. It takes viewers on a mesmerizing journey through enchanting choreography and insightful visuals. Watch the video and check out tour dates!

2
MARIKA HACKMAN Shares New Single No Caffeine Photo
MARIKA HACKMAN Shares New Single 'No Caffeine'

The impeccably self-produced song finds Marika performing every instrument – house-of-horrors piano included – save for the brass and strings. The song has additional production from Sam Petts-Davies (Thom Yorke, Warpaint) and long-term collaborator Charlie Andrew (Alt-J). Watch the new music video!

3
Video: Rancid Share New Music Video Live Forever Photo
Video: Rancid Share New Music Video 'Live Forever'

Rancid share the music video for “Live Forever”, a track lifted from their new album Tomorrow Never Come. Over rapid-fire vocal chants and classic punk riffs, the black and white video captures unseen footage of the band during their massive European tour this past June, including headline shows and performances at Hell Fest and beyond.

4
MTVoid Announce Album & Release MaBeLu Song Photo
MTVoid Announce Album & Release 'MaBeLu' Song

MTVoid, the duo featuring TOOL’s Justin Chancellor and Sweet Noise/Serce vocalist Peter Mohamed, release their eagerly-awaited sophomore album, Matter’s Knot, Pt. 1. News of the 7-song, self-produced album’s forthcoming arrival comes with the release of “MaBeLu,” and its Jimmy Hayward directed video.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Olivia Rodrigo Unveils 'GUTS' Bonus TracksOlivia Rodrigo Unveils 'GUTS' Bonus Tracks
Video: Apple TV+ Debuts THE SUPER MODELS Docu-Series Trailer With Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista & Christy TurlingtonVideo: Apple TV+ Debuts THE SUPER MODELS Docu-Series Trailer With Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista & Christy Turlington
Elijah Wolf Hits The Road with Julian Lage & Releases New Single 'Was It All Just A Dream'Elijah Wolf Hits The Road with Julian Lage & Releases New Single 'Was It All Just A Dream'
California's Sitting On Stacy Kicks Off Their Next Chapter With 'Baby Girl'California's Sitting On Stacy Kicks Off Their Next Chapter With 'Baby Girl'

Videos

Watch Chlöe Bailey's Tiny Desk Concert Video
Watch Chlöe Bailey's Tiny Desk Concert
Lady Gaga Debuts New Jazz Version of 'Stupid Love' in Las Vegas Video
Lady Gaga Debuts New Jazz Version of 'Stupid Love' in Las Vegas
Kylie Minogue Releases Brand New Video Tension Video
Kylie Minogue Releases Brand New Video Tension
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
MJ THE MUSICAL
HAMILTON
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
ALADDIN