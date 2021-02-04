Velocity Records Reactivates with New Label Partner

Velocity Records has officially reactivated in partnership with Equal Vision Records with an invigorating roster of artists. Originally founded in 2009 by Sound Talent Group partner and music agent Dave Shapiro, Velocity has consistently discovered unsigned artists and endorsed them mutually on the booking and recording side, catapulting them to rapid success.

"I started my career in music almost 20 years ago at Equal Vision Records," says Shapiro. "It's an honor to see it come full circle and work with EVR in continuing to grow Velocity Records. I feel like I've finally come back home and can't wait to see what we can accomplish together with two more decades of experience, knowledge, and relationships."

The future is now. Dave Shapiro and his partners at Sound Talent Group, Tim Borror and Matt Andersen, are kicking off this new chapter of Velocity Records with a powerful lineup of artists including And So I Watch You From Afar, Dead American, D.R.U.G.S., EVE 6, Glasslands, Nate Bergman, No Devotion, Secrets, Serpents of Shiva (ft. Scott Vogel), Scary Kids Scaring Kids, Thursday and The Villa.

Formed in 1990, Equal Vision Records is an independent record label based in Albany, New York. Over the last three decades, they've released notable albums from artists such as Portugal, The Man, Coheed and Cambria, Circa Survive, Chiodos, Save The Day, Armor For Sleep and many more.

"I've watched the members of Sound Talent Group's careers over the previous decades and have continuously been impressed by their work ethic and related success. Equal Vision is honored to be working with them on Velocity," states Steve Reddy, founder of EVR.

In this new chapter, Velocity Records will be partnering with Equal Vision Records who will oversee the label services. Both teams will be greatly invested in the day-to-day development of the artists.

New releases slated as soon as today, February 4th, 2021 starting with the new EVE 6 single, "Black Nova." For more release info on upcoming releases visit www.VelocityRecords.com.