Vassy Releases 'Don't Wanna be Right' With Vinny Vibe

Award-winning artist VASSY released her new single, "Don't Wanna Be Right" with Vinny Vibe today on all digital streaming platforms. The single will be the first new song released by VASSY since her latest dance-pop anthem, "CHASE" feat. Bonka. Released in May 2021, the song hit #1 and spent 13 consecutive weeks on the Billboard's Dance/Mix Show Airplay charts She recently reached the 1 billion stream milestone with her single "Bad", which was a collaboration with Showtek and David Guetta.

Listen HERE!

On her latest single, "Don't Wanna Be Right," VASSY once again showcases her iconic vocal abilities as the collaboration with the chart-topping New England based producer Vinny Vibe [currently on tour with Pitbull] gives the song a perfectly poppy dance "vibe". Listeners won't be able to stop themselves from dancing along to the melody alongside the catchy lyrical tones of VASSY's vocals.

After positioning herself as one of dance music's most prominent and authentic female artists, the Greek-Australian powerhouse's discography includes numerous global chart- topping hits, such as "Bad," & "Secrets," with music icons, David Guetta and Tiësto, earning her multiple #1s in over 30 countries. VASSY has topped the Billboard Dance Charts & Dance Radio in the US an impressive eight times with recent singles ``Trouble," ''Concrete Heart," and ''Lost " with Afrojack, as well as "Nothing To Lose" co-produced with Tiësto.

As her notoriety to deliver her pitch perfect vocals live, she's become a mainstay act at major music festivals around the world including Miami's Ultra Music Festival, Belgium's Tomorrowland, New York's Electric Zoo, and Australia's Stereosonic. Her music has also been heard in global television campaigns for brands like Victoria's Secret, Nike, and Pepsi and her single "We Are Young'' was featured in the film trailers for Disney's Academy Award-winning blockbuster,''Frozen",''Cabin In The Woods'' and Tina Fey's "Admission." VASSY has supported and collaborated with global charitable organizations like Playground of Dreams, Careers Australia, Best Buddies, Aviva Safe House, NoH8, Green IT, and Gday USA among others.

VASSY said about the song, "I'm excited about this new record, this is one of my favorite songs I've written, and it's a passionate love song with a sensorial experience carried out through the sensual yet 'dance-y' production by Vinny Vibe. I'm so happy how this song turned out and I can't wait for everyone to hear it."

VASSY has a global social media following with more than a million followers across Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.