VIDEO: The Regrettes Perform Their New Single 'Anxieties (Out Of Time)' on KIMMEL

Last night, The Regrettes performed their latest single "Anxieties (Out Of Time)" on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! Watch the performance, of which Rolling Stone said "driven by heavier, more prominent guitar tracks and an emotionally charged vocal performance by lead singer Lydia Night, the Los Angeles band delivers an electrifying performance of the song - and reveals the effortless manner in which the group still invokes their punk rock roots" here.

The band will release their highly anticipated third studio album, Further Joy via Warner Records this Friday, April 8th. With the album, The Regrettes, consisting of singer and songwriter, Lydia Night, as well as Genessa Gariano (guitar), Brooke Dickson (bass) and Drew Thomsen (drums), have written a manual for living in these times, replete with highly personalized songs about things we're all going through.

Night shares, "that phrase, 'further joy,' summarized what it meant to be on the hamster wheel of constantly chasing happiness, but in turn, that's what makes you unhappy. I was stuck in a loop of wanting to be better, wanting to be good, and therefore I couldn't be here. I couldn't be present." The desire to break free of that cycle is what the band's third album is all about. Further Joy is available for pre-order here, and will be available in formats including digital/streaming, CD, and vinyl. Independent Record Stores and The Regrettes official store will have "Joy" pink vinyl.

The Regrettes will perform at both weekends of Coachella ahead of their 19 date Further Joy headlining tour (full dates below), with support from Alex Lahey. Additionally, the band has confirmed appearances at Lollapalooza, Shaky Knees, and Bonnaroo 2022. Tickets for these dates and VIP packages are available here.

Watch the performance here:

Tour Dates

Apr 15 - Indio, CA at Coachella

Apr 18 - Pomona, CA at The Fox Theater Pomona^

Apr 21 - San Diego, CA at Humphreys Concerts By the Bay^

Apr 22 - Indio, CA at Coachella

Apr 23 - Tucson, AZ at Rialto Theatre+

Apr 26 - Austin, TX at Scoot Inn+

Apr 27 - Dallas, TX at Echo Lounge & Music Hall+

Apr 29 - Atlanta, GA at The Masquerade - Hell+

Apr 30 - Atlanta, GA Shaky Knees Festival

May 1 - Charlotte, NC at The Underground+

May 3 - Washington DC at Lincoln Theatre+

May 4 - Philadelphia, PA at Theatre of Living Arts+

May 6 - Boston, MA at Big Night Live+

May 8 - New York, NY at Irving Plaza+

May 10 - Toronto, ON at Opera House+

May 12 - Columbus, OH at Newport Music Hall+

May 13 - Chicago, IL at Metro+

May 14 - Madison, WI at Majestic Theatre+

May 15 - Minneapolis, MN at Varsity Theater+

May 17 - Denver, CO at Summit Music Hall+

May 18 - Salt Lake City, UT at The Depot+

May 20 - Portland, OR at Roseland Ballroom+

May 21 - Vancouver, BC at Fortune Sound Club+

May 22 - Seattle, WA at The Neptune Theatre+

May 24 - San Francisco, CA at The Fillmore+

Jun 17 - Manchester, TN at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

Jul 01 - Rotselaar, BEL at Rock Werchter

Jul 03 - Bilbao, ESP at Bilbao Bizkaia Rock Day

Jul 06 - Madrid, ESP at Mad Cool Festival

Jul 08 - Glasgow, UK at TRNSMT Festival

Jul 09 - Cheltenham, UK at 2000trees Music Festival

Sep 22-25 - Dover, DE at Firefly Music Festival

^supporting Wallows

+support from Alex Lahey