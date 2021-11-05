VIDEO: Slayyyter Teams Up With Big Freedia for 'Stupid Boy' Music Video

Pop sensation Slayyyter has released her new single "Stupid Boy" featuring Queen of Bounce Big Freedia and its official music video.

"Stupid Boy" marks Slayyyter's arrival onto the dance scene with an adrenaline-fueled, club-ready banger. Complete with distorted, camcorder-esque visuals, Slayyyter and Big Freedia dominate the ring in the new video, which radiates the over-the-top, camp energy of wrestling.

"The song came together when I was in a session with my boyfriend Colin and friends Owen Jackson and Miles Comaskey," said Slayyyter. "We were cutting vocals for something else and Colin and Owen emerged from a back room with a new song idea called "Stupid Boy." They gave me a poem of silly lyrics to read in a sexy voice and then they turned it into an absolute club banger. We hit Big Freedia's team about being on it and they were down immediately. I added my own verse later on and the entire vibe of the song reminded me of the powerful WWE divas which is where we took the inspiration for the visuals. It's one of my favorite songs to date because I made it for fun with my friends."

"Stupid Boy" follows Slayyyter's debut album Troubled Paradise, which she released this past summer. In 2022, the pop singer will embark on an international headlining tour, with stops in the US and Europe - find tickets here.

Tour Dates

Nov 5, 2021 - Palm Springs, CA - PRI PRI

Feb 18, 2022 - Dublin, Ireland - The Academy, Middle Abbey Street

Feb 19, 2022 - Berlin, Germany - Gretchen

Feb 20, 2022 - Cologne, Germany - Club Bahnhof Ehrenfeld

Feb 23, 2022 - Manchester, United Kingdom - Gorilla - SOLD OUT

Feb 24, 2022 - London, United Kingdom - Heaven - SOLD OUT

Feb 25, 2022 - Barcelona, Spain - Nitsa Club

Mar 2, 2022 - Milan, Italy - Santeria Toscana 31

Mar 3, 2022 - Warsaw, Poland - Praga Centrum

Mar 4, 2022 - Madrid, Spain - Valle Eléctrico

Mar 5, 2022 - Paris, France - FVTVR

May 4, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theatre - SOLD OUT

May 5, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theatre

May 7, 2022 - San Francisco, CA - August Hall

May 9, 2022 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

May 10, 2022 - Vancouver, BC - Fox Cabaret

May 11, 2022 - Seattle, WA - Neumos

May 13, 2022 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell

May 14, 2022 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater

May 16, 2022 - Saint Paul, MN - Turf Club

May 17, 2022 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall - SOLD OUT

May 19, 2022 - Toronto, ON - Mod Club Theatre

May 20, 2022 - Detroit, MI - El Club

May 21, 2022 - Columbus, OH - A&R Music Bar

May 22, 2022 - Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird Cafe

May 24, 2022 - Washington, DC - Union Stage

Mat 25, 2022 Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia - SOLD OUT

May 26, 2022 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza - SOLD OUT

Watch the music video here: