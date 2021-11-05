VIDEO: Slayyyter Teams Up With Big Freedia for 'Stupid Boy' Music Video
Slayyyter will head out on her "Club Paradise" tour next March.
Pop sensation Slayyyter has released her new single "Stupid Boy" featuring Queen of Bounce Big Freedia and its official music video.
"Stupid Boy" marks Slayyyter's arrival onto the dance scene with an adrenaline-fueled, club-ready banger. Complete with distorted, camcorder-esque visuals, Slayyyter and Big Freedia dominate the ring in the new video, which radiates the over-the-top, camp energy of wrestling.
"The song came together when I was in a session with my boyfriend Colin and friends Owen Jackson and Miles Comaskey," said Slayyyter. "We were cutting vocals for something else and Colin and Owen emerged from a back room with a new song idea called "Stupid Boy." They gave me a poem of silly lyrics to read in a sexy voice and then they turned it into an absolute club banger. We hit Big Freedia's team about being on it and they were down immediately. I added my own verse later on and the entire vibe of the song reminded me of the powerful WWE divas which is where we took the inspiration for the visuals. It's one of my favorite songs to date because I made it for fun with my friends."
"Stupid Boy" follows Slayyyter's debut album Troubled Paradise, which she released this past summer. In 2022, the pop singer will embark on an international headlining tour, with stops in the US and Europe - find tickets here.
Tour Dates
Nov 5, 2021 - Palm Springs, CA - PRI PRI
Feb 18, 2022 - Dublin, Ireland - The Academy, Middle Abbey Street
Feb 19, 2022 - Berlin, Germany - Gretchen
Feb 20, 2022 - Cologne, Germany - Club Bahnhof Ehrenfeld
Feb 23, 2022 - Manchester, United Kingdom - Gorilla - SOLD OUT
Feb 24, 2022 - London, United Kingdom - Heaven - SOLD OUT
Feb 25, 2022 - Barcelona, Spain - Nitsa Club
Mar 2, 2022 - Milan, Italy - Santeria Toscana 31
Mar 3, 2022 - Warsaw, Poland - Praga Centrum
Mar 4, 2022 - Madrid, Spain - Valle Eléctrico
Mar 5, 2022 - Paris, France - FVTVR
May 4, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theatre - SOLD OUT
May 5, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theatre
May 7, 2022 - San Francisco, CA - August Hall
May 9, 2022 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre
May 10, 2022 - Vancouver, BC - Fox Cabaret
May 11, 2022 - Seattle, WA - Neumos
May 13, 2022 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell
May 14, 2022 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater
May 16, 2022 - Saint Paul, MN - Turf Club
May 17, 2022 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall - SOLD OUT
May 19, 2022 - Toronto, ON - Mod Club Theatre
May 20, 2022 - Detroit, MI - El Club
May 21, 2022 - Columbus, OH - A&R Music Bar
May 22, 2022 - Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird Cafe
May 24, 2022 - Washington, DC - Union Stage
Mat 25, 2022 Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia - SOLD OUT
May 26, 2022 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza - SOLD OUT
Watch the music video here: