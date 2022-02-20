VIDEO: Country Singer Jess Kellie Adams Releases Video for 'Thinking Out Loud'

Jess Kellie Adams' new video, "Thinking Out Loud," premiered yesterday on Taste of Country and is now available on Youtube. The track is the follow-up to Adams' "Saving Grace" which saw support across multiple outlets including CMT.com, The Country Network, Heartland, and other nationally syndicated and regionally based programs. It also spent weeks in the Top 10 on Taste of Country's weekly video countdown.

The video was directed by Ryan Nolan and Jess commented that she, "absolutely loved working with Ryan on the storyline for this video because we just built off each other's ideas and seeing our story come to life during the shoot was surreal." She went on to tell Taste of Country, "the first time I saw the dancers tell their story through dance I was so mesmerized and moved with emotion. It was absolutely Stunning!"

The song written by Adams and Kalsey Kulyk was released to DSPs on February 4th. When discussing the song, Adams said, "Thinking Out Loud" is about having the courage to put yourself out there and not let the unknown scare you away. I wrote this song to be a reminder to myself, and hopefully, anyone else out there who needs it too, that we are capable and worthy of building an intimate and strong relationship with someone... to not hold back and just be honest with them and ourselves!"

With influences ranging from The Chicks, Loretta Lynn, Johnny Cash, Miranda Lambert, Martina McBride, Reba McEntire, Earl Thomas Conley, and Merle Haggard, honest storytelling lies at the heart of everything Adams does. The Ohio native grew up listening to the Grand Ole Opry with her grandpa and devouring every song that played on her local country station. Just as these iconic artists and their songs have influenced her life and made a tremendous impact on her own music, Adams strives to do the same for her fans.

Watch the video below!