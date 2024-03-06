Until the Ribbon Breaks Releases New Single 'Strange Times'; Confirms SXSW Performance

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Until The Ribbon Breaks shares more from his extraordinary new musical era, this time with the haunting observational single'Strange Times,' accompanied with an official music video directed by Until The Ribbon Breaks (aka Pete Lawrie-Winfield) himself.



Speaking on directing the video for 'Strange Times,' UTRB reveals: "The Strange Times video was a perfect opportunity to see what I could achieve with a small, amazing crew of friends, a love of Apocalypse Now and Blade Runner and the strange, glorious state of Florida as a location." He continues. "Luckily, this video came from a deep love of movies that feel like fever dreams, that lean on mystery and suggestion, leaving more questions than answers. It felt good to make something from the ground up with my friends. To me at least, that was always the dream."



'Strange Times' follows last year's "Everything Else but Rain," featuring harmonies by alt-pop doyennes Lucius [WATCH / LISTEN], which was met with universal praise. The track earned impassioned support on Apple Music's The Zane Lowe Show, as well as winning nods from press including Rolling Stone.



The rest of 2023 saw the impact of several equally well-received singles, starting with the moody and atmospheric "Red Skies" [WATCH / LISTEN], which paired Winfield with rising Colombian pop siren La Pardo. The two soon reunited for a hypnotically percussive reimagination of the song, retitled "Cielos Rojos" [WATCH].



Last Fall, he released "Nature Mother" [WATCH / LISTEN], featuring Nashville singer/songwriter Emoni Wilkins. Upon release, the track won acclaim and support from BBC Radio 6 Music, BBC Radio Wales, and KCRW. The chemistry of Winfield and Wilkins' collaboration was so palpable that they reconnected for a spare and beautiful re-recording of the song that underlined their soulful vocals with simple acoustic guitars. Watch HERE.



The pair will reunite to perform the song, among others, when Until the Ribbon Breaks takes the stage at SXSW Music Festival later this month. He will be performing at the Official British Music Embassy / CLASH Magazine showcase on March 15th.