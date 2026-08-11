UNIDOS POR LOS NUESTROS Benefit Concert to Aid Venezuela and Colombia

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The benefit concert and telethon previously announced as UNIDOS POR VENEZUELA has been renamed UNIDOS POR LOS NUESTROS following a 7.4-magnitude earthquake that struck Colombia. Organizers said funds raised through the event will now support affected communities in both Venezuela and Colombia, with the concert set to take place on the same date and at the same venue as originally planned.

'UNIDOS POR LOS NUESTROS: Benefit Concert' will bring together more than 30 renowned music and entertainment figures, including Marc Anthony, Chayanne, Ricardo Montaner, Feid, Gilberto Santa Rosa, Chino y Nacho, Jay Wheeler, Elena Rose, Silvestre Dangond, Gente de Zona, Mau y Ricky, Olga Tañón, Lasso, SanLuis, Piso 21, Corina Smith, Joaquina, Nella, Micro TDH, Jonathan Moly, Jorge Luis Chacín, Jerry Di, Isadora, Manu Manzo, Noreh, Alleh, Zhamira and Free Cover.

The event is set for Sunday, August 16 at 6 p.m. ET at Miami's Kaseya Center, with a simultaneous broadcast across TelevisaUnivision and iHeartLatino platforms.

Tickets for 'UNIDOS POR LOS NUESTROS' are on sale through Ticketmaster.

During the broadcast, the public can contribute through QR codes, by texting the word UNIDOS to 707070, or by visiting Univision.org to support this humanitarian initiative.

About UNIDOS POR LOS NUESTROS

UNIDOS POR LOS NUESTROS is a humanitarian initiative created by CMN, Maestro Cares Foundation, TelevisaUnivision, and PIMIENTO Entertainment, with the support of iHeartRadio, Spotify, Creative Link, EB Public Relations, and Arco Entertainment, to mobilize the global Hispanic community in support of the victims of the earthquakes in Venezuela. Through a benefit concert, an international telethon, and a global fundraising campaign, the initiative will fund programs providing food assistance, medical care, medicines, temporary shelters, housing solutions, child protection, childcare, mental health services, family reunification, school recovery, home reconstruction, community centers, and essential infrastructure, supporting affected communities throughout the different stages of recovery and reconstruction in partnership with internationally recognized humanitarian organizations.

The lineup for UNIDOS POR LOS NUESTROS is expected to include more than 30 music and entertainment figures, among them Marc Anthony, Chayanne, Ricardo Montaner, Feid, Gilberto Santa Rosa, Chino y Nacho and Jay Wheeler.

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