UK'S NXTGEN Release New Afrobeats Inspired Single 'Rewind' Produced by will.i.am

NXTGEN have unveiled brand new track Rewind, out now! Rewind is released via iamMedia/eOne and can be streamed/downloaded across all digital platforms.

NXTGEN's new release Rewind is just what a cool and contemporary modern pop song should be. The soft summer grooves are perfectly partnered with its nostalgic and contemplative video, shot on the shores of LA's beautiful and legendary Santa Monica Pier. The video was directed by Shadae Lamar Smith. NXTGEN are soon to be on everyone's radar and they are only just getting started.

Speaking about the track, band member Cian said, "'Rewind' was one of the first songs we worked on with Will at metropolis studios in London. He played us a demo and we all loved it instantly. We spent the next few hours tweaking some of the lyrics before we cut the record. A month later we were on Venice Beach shooting the video. None of us could believe it. We all come from single parent, working class families and we could never afford to go to America - never mind LA. It's a dream come true and we hope everyone loves listening to the song as much as we loved recording and shooting it."

NXTGEN have worked with and impressed some of the biggest names in the industry including will.i.am, the executive producer of Rewind. He also featured on the group's debut single Embrace that was released earlier this year.

NXTGEN is made up of Cian Gleeson, Joel Healey and Sonny Hardman. The three were previously members of bubbling quintet Yes Lad and following multiple releases, they decided to reform and continue as NXTGEN. After The Voice UK allowed groups to compete in 2019, the Manchester based trio entered the competition and impressed both coaches and the audience with their vocal abilities and impressive, slick harmonies. The band are continuing to build a strong fanbase, with over 100,000 followers across their socials.

Watch the new music video for "Rewind" here:





