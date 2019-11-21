UKF Announce 'Ten Years Of UKF' Album
UKF, one of the world's biggest electronic music brands, celebrates its 10th anniversary this year under the banner of UKF10. In addition to UKF10 events and festival takeovers (see below), during 2019 UKF has celebrated its first 10 years with a slew of exclusive singles from some of the biggest and most exciting names in bass music. Released on 29 November, 'UKF10 - Ten Years Of UKF' brings together these tracks, and many more exclusives, for one of the most definitive bass music albums to date.
The 37-strong tracklist for 'UKF10 - Ten Years Of UKF' is a who's who of topflight talent from across drum & bass, bass, dubstep and beyond - we're talking fresh cuts and special deliveries from Wilkinson, Camo & Krooked, Mat Zo, Kove, Grafix, Prototypes, Matrix, Futurebound, Teddy Killerz, Emalkay, 1991, AC Slater, and many more.
In addition to digital and streaming versions, 'UKF10 - Ten Years Of UKF' is available as a limited-edition premium bundle featuring x4 vinyl, and a USB with the full digital album and digital booklet. The booklet features interviews with some of bass music's biggest stars, including Andy C, Netsky, Doctor P, Camo & Crooked, and more; testament to the high esteem in which the channels, and the brand as a whole, are held, each discusses the part UKF has had to play in their own careers.
Founded by a then 16 year old Luke Hood in 2009, UKF has grown into one of the most prominent powerhouses in global bass culture, with events across the world from America to Australia, releases from the scene's biggest and hottest names, compilation albums, a fleet of YouTube channels, and merchandise.
UKF10 live events include arena takeovers at Exit Festival and Let It Roll. UKF Frome on 5 October saw UKF return to its original hometown and Frome's most famous performance space, Cheese & Grain, for a very special party featuring Friction, Grafix, Hybrid Minds and The Prototypes. UKF's limited edition cider, 'Fire DNCR', also made an appearance, the locally sourced cider was a collaboration with local producer, Lilly's Cider.
On 14th December, UKF heads to the UK capital to celebrate 10 years in the game with UKF10>>LDN. The UKF team's biggest club show of the year will see them takeover Studio 338 for 10 hours of music for 2000 people. The full line-up has now been announced, and touching down at UKF10>>LDN are Dimension, Delta Heavy, The Prototypes, Notion, Grafix, Distinkt, Bushbaby, Kove, Dilemma, and Quadrant & Iris; while Room 2 features Plastician, The Others b2b Subscape, Joker, Emalkay Enada, and Sampo. General sale tickets are available now via: ukf.com/ldn. All pre-sale tickets are sold out.
01. Camo & Krooked - Atlas
02. Wilkinson - Machina
03. Mat Zo - Games
04. Matrix feat. Raphaella - Hold On
05. Kove - Le Retour
06. Hybrid Minds feat. Koven - In Your Arms
07. Mohican Sun - Darkest Hour
08. K Motionz - Dusk
09. Ownglow - Back To You
10. Maduk - Still In Love
11. 1991 - Full Send
12. Flite - Tragedy, Humanity
13. Grafix - Break The Cycle
14. Futurebound & Trei - Stars Will Fall
15. The Prototypes - Into The Night
16. Upgrade - Popular (Friction Remix)
17. Murdock - Down For Love (ft. Rachel)
18. Cyantific - Vapour Trails
19. T & Sugah - Never Be Alone
20. InsideInfo - Quicksilver
21. Fourward & The Arcturians - Alien
22. Kanine feat. Killa P - Deal Wit Dem
23. KillSonik - Daggers
24. Matroda feat. San Pacho - The One
25. Corrupt (UK) feat. Raas - I Don't Care
26. Phlegmatic Dogs - Static
27. Shift K3Y - Nightline
28. AC Slater - Represent
29. Axel Boy - Stay With U 2Night
30. The Others & Subscape - Close
31. Emalkay - Deviate
32. Oliverse - Take Me Down
33. Truth - Pixelated Pixie
34. Conrank - Forget Today
35. Teddy Killerz - Trigger
36. Bare Noize & Clockvice - Illuminate
37. Nitepunk - Moonlight Crime
UKF10 >> LDN
DIMENSION
DELTA HEAVY
THE PROTOTYPES
NOTION >> GRAFIX >> DISTINKT
BUSHBABY >> KOVE >> DILEMMA
QUADRANT & IRIS
ROOM TWO:
PLASTICIAN
THE OTHERS B2B SUBSCAPE
JOKER >> EMALKAY
ENADA >> SAMPO
14 December 2019
8pm - 6am
Studio 338
338 Boord St, Greenwich Peninsula, London SE10 0PF