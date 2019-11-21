UKF Announce 'Ten Years Of UKF' Album

UKF, one of the world's biggest electronic music brands, celebrates its 10th anniversary this year under the banner of UKF10. In addition to UKF10 events and festival takeovers (see below), during 2019 UKF has celebrated its first 10 years with a slew of exclusive singles from some of the biggest and most exciting names in bass music. Released on 29 November, 'UKF10 - Ten Years Of UKF' brings together these tracks, and many more exclusives, for one of the most definitive bass music albums to date.

The 37-strong tracklist for 'UKF10 - Ten Years Of UKF' is a who's who of topflight talent from across drum & bass, bass, dubstep and beyond - we're talking fresh cuts and special deliveries from Wilkinson, Camo & Krooked, Mat Zo, Kove, Grafix, Prototypes, Matrix, Futurebound, Teddy Killerz, Emalkay, 1991, AC Slater, and many more.

In addition to digital and streaming versions, 'UKF10 - Ten Years Of UKF' is available as a limited-edition premium bundle featuring x4 vinyl, and a USB with the full digital album and digital booklet. The booklet features interviews with some of bass music's biggest stars, including Andy C, Netsky, Doctor P, Camo & Crooked, and more; testament to the high esteem in which the channels, and the brand as a whole, are held, each discusses the part UKF has had to play in their own careers.

Founded by a then 16 year old Luke Hood in 2009, UKF has grown into one of the most prominent powerhouses in global bass culture, with events across the world from America to Australia, releases from the scene's biggest and hottest names, compilation albums, a fleet of YouTube channels, and merchandise.

UKF10 live events include arena takeovers at Exit Festival and Let It Roll. UKF Frome on 5 October saw UKF return to its original hometown and Frome's most famous performance space, Cheese & Grain, for a very special party featuring Friction, Grafix, Hybrid Minds and The Prototypes. UKF's limited edition cider, 'Fire DNCR', also made an appearance, the locally sourced cider was a collaboration with local producer, Lilly's Cider.

On 14th December, UKF heads to the UK capital to celebrate 10 years in the game with UKF10>>LDN. The UKF team's biggest club show of the year will see them takeover Studio 338 for 10 hours of music for 2000 people. The full line-up has now been announced, and touching down at UKF10>>LDN are Dimension, Delta Heavy, The Prototypes, Notion, Grafix, Distinkt, Bushbaby, Kove, Dilemma, and Quadrant & Iris; while Room 2 features Plastician, The Others b2b Subscape, Joker, Emalkay Enada, and Sampo. General sale tickets are available now via: ukf.com/ldn. All pre-sale tickets are sold out.

01. Camo & Krooked - Atlas

02. Wilkinson - Machina

03. Mat Zo - Games

04. Matrix feat. Raphaella - Hold On

05. Kove - Le Retour

06. Hybrid Minds feat. Koven - In Your Arms

07. Mohican Sun - Darkest Hour

08. K Motionz - Dusk

09. Ownglow - Back To You

10. Maduk - Still In Love

11. 1991 - Full Send

12. Flite - Tragedy, Humanity

13. Grafix - Break The Cycle

14. Futurebound & Trei - Stars Will Fall

15. The Prototypes - Into The Night

16. Upgrade - Popular (Friction Remix)

17. Murdock - Down For Love (ft. Rachel)

18. Cyantific - Vapour Trails

19. T & Sugah - Never Be Alone

20. InsideInfo - Quicksilver

21. Fourward & The Arcturians - Alien

22. Kanine feat. Killa P - Deal Wit Dem

23. KillSonik - Daggers

24. Matroda feat. San Pacho - The One

25. Corrupt (UK) feat. Raas - I Don't Care

26. Phlegmatic Dogs - Static

27. Shift K3Y - Nightline

28. AC Slater - Represent

29. Axel Boy - Stay With U 2Night

30. The Others & Subscape - Close

31. Emalkay - Deviate

32. Oliverse - Take Me Down

33. Truth - Pixelated Pixie

34. Conrank - Forget Today

35. Teddy Killerz - Trigger

36. Bare Noize & Clockvice - Illuminate

37. Nitepunk - Moonlight Crime

UKF10 >> LDN

DIMENSION

DELTA HEAVY

THE PROTOTYPES

NOTION >> GRAFIX >> DISTINKT

BUSHBABY >> KOVE >> DILEMMA

QUADRANT & IRIS

ROOM TWO:

PLASTICIAN

THE OTHERS B2B SUBSCAPE

JOKER >> EMALKAY

ENADA >> SAMPO

14 December 2019

8pm - 6am

Studio 338

338 Boord St, Greenwich Peninsula, London SE10 0PF





