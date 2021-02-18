TruCarr Delivers Hometown Anthem 'Watts Up'

Today, rising Watts, CA rapper TruCarr releases "Watts Up," a rallying anthem dedicated to the home city that raised him. Produced by Pressplayy, the latest single comes off Tru's upcoming mixtape Based On a Tru Story, releasing via 100 Ent/eOne in March 2021. In the music video, Tru puts on for his city and his hood, introducing viewers to Watts and all the people who live there.

"I did it to turn the city up, to get the city some recognition," TruCarr explains. "There's people from our city that's on, like Jay Rock. Shout out to TDE. But I want to bring more to the city. Like people know Compton, I want them to know Watts."

"Watts Up" follows Based On a Tru Story music videos "Lose My Mind" ft. Rich the Kid, "She Got That" ft. Hardini, "What I See" ft. G Perico, "Up Wit It" ft. Bankroll Freddie along with acclaimed single "Outside" and "Outside" remix featuring Blueflace that have combined for over 10 million plays on YouTube. TruCarr's music has gained attention from HotNewHipHop, AllHipHop, No Jumper, HipHopDX with "Best New Music" selections from Uproxx.

A name tells you a lot about a person. For rising rapper TruCarr, his moniker speaks to his persona and his family. "I started off like I wasn't going to tell anybody any fake s," explains the Watts, California rapper, whose visibility exploded thanks to his street record "Outside."

As the latest signee to Wack 100's 100 Ent. and eOne (also home to The Game and Blueface), TruCarr is one of rap's most distinctive new voices. He hails from Southern California and has that LA swag, but he's got a bit of a Southern twang to his tone. That's because his mother and grandmother are from Louisiana, and his father is from Michigan. It all adds up to a remarkably distinctive talent unlike one rap has ever seen.

As TruCarr records material at a furious pace, he's got his eye set on his upcoming mixtape, Based On A Tru Story. Like many things with the wise-beyond-his-years artist, the meaning of the title is straight-forward. "I'm going to keep it 100 and I'm talking about my life, so it's Based On A Tru Story," he says. "It's me and my name's Tru, so it just fit."

Watch the video here: