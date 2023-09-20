Troye Sivan Drops New Single 'Got Me Started'

His new album, Something To Give Each Other, will be released on October 13.

By: Sep. 20, 2023

Troye Sivan Drops New Single 'Got Me Started'

On the heels of his hit single “Rush” – which has amassed over 180 million combined global streams to date – Troye Sivan unleashes “Got Me Started,” the second single from his forthcoming album, Something To Give Each Other.

Produced by Ian Kirkpatrick, who co-wrote and produced Dua Lipa’s “New Rules” and “Don’t Start Now” and Selina Gomez’s “Bad Liar,” “Got Me Started” samples “Shooting Stars” from Australian electronic duo Bag Raiders. Sivan wrote “Got Me Started” with Kirkpatrick, Leland, Tayla Parx and Kaelyn Behr.

Troye Sivan explains, “When we were writing this song, I was emphatic about using ‘Shooting Stars’ — I just kept humming it in the studio. It’s a huge sample and was a big ask; and I knew that they had never approved it in the past. So I’m over the moon about the opportunity to sample that track because this song is iconic to me. And then we have Ian Kirkpatrick on production, who is a genius. I love his work - he had this plan to record the vocal at a slower speed and then speed it up, and ultimately that’s what you hear in the chorus. I instantly loved the way it sounded.”

Sivan dances his way through the streets and clubs of Bangkok, Thailand in the dazzling official video for “Got Me Started,” which features cameos from actor/fellow UMG recording artist PP Krit and drag queens Warit Kesmanee (Miss Gimhuay), Angele-Anang Pokinwuttipob (Angele), Yutthaphichai Deleon (Gigi), Thanisorn Hengsoontorn (Anne Maywong) and Tharathep Thaweephon (Gawdland).

He shot “Got Me Started” with his team from the “Rush” video – director Gordon von Steiner (Hermès Ski, Versace Man FW22, Dior Rouge, Louis Vuitton Cruise, Miu Miu), cinematographer Stuart Winecoff (JAY Z, FKA twigs, Miu Miu) and choreographer Sergio Reis (BTS’ “Black Swan”).

﻿Set for October 13 release by Capitol Records, Something To Give Each Other is available for pre-order HERE. Fans who pre-order the digital edition will instantly receive “Got Me Started” and “Rush.” The New York Times hailed “Rush” as “a sweaty, kinetic, gloriously hedonistic summer dance floor anthem.” Pitchfork said, “Sivan, already an expert at making winky, slyly subtextual pop songs, manages to inject this trope with virility, producing a sublime, orgiastic summer anthem.”

Twenty-two billion streams and 10 million adjusted albums sold worldwide are milestones only a few artists can claim. Doing it by age 28 is another thing entirely. Throw in a range of standout roles in Hollywood features, high fashion collabs, runway appearances and a combined social audience of over 30 million and the list really boils down to one person – Troye Sivan.

Raised in Perth, Australia, Sivan set the world on fire with a pair of EPs – 2014’s TRXYE and 2015’s Wild. With his debut album Blue Neighbourhood, sophomore album Bloom and the 2020 EP In A Dream as well as a slew of singles and collaborations in between, Sivan has firmly established himself as a global icon in the worlds of pop music, fashion and LGBTQI+ representation.

Hailed as “the perfect pop star” by TIME, his numerous awards include a Billboard Music Awards trophy, three MTV Europe Music awards, two ARIA Awards and two GLAAD Media wins. “Revelation,” his collaboration with Jónsi for Boy Erased, was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Original Song – Motion Picture and shortlisted for an Oscar.

He wrote the songs for the new album with Oscar Görres (Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Sam Smith), Ian Kirkpatrick (Dua Lipa, Britney Spears), Leland (Selena Gomez, Ava Max) and Styalz Fuego (Khalid, Imagine Dragons). Something To Give Each Other is now available for pre-order HERE in vinyl, CD, digital and cassette formats alongside exclusive merchandise and fan packs.

Photo Credit: Terrence O’Connor

Listen to the new single here:






