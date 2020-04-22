Trivium Share New Song 'Bleed Into Me'

Grammy-nominated band TRIVIUM - Matt Heafy [vocals, guitar], Corey Beaulieu [guitar], Paolo Gregoletto [bass], and Alex Bent [drums] - will release their ninth full length, What The Dead Men Say, through Roadrunner Records on April 24. The album, which was produced by Trivium and Josh Wilbur, is available for pre-order here.



Today, the band has shared the new song "Bleed Into Me." Listen below!



The track is now available at all DSPs.



Previously, Trivium shared a video for the first single "Catastrophist" and the title track, the latter of which was shot under quarantine circumstances. The band dropped "Amongst The Shadows & The Stones," as well.



Trivium are embarking on a series of release week events. On the actual Friday, April 24 release date, Heafy will do a full album playthrough on his massively popular Twitch channel at 3pm ET.



On Saturday, April 25, Trivium's explosive main stage performance at Download in the UK from Summer 2019 will stream on Knotfest.com at 3pm ET. Band members will be answering fan questions and chatting at that time.



On Monday, April 27, Trivium will set up a virtual in-store, which they will livestream at 3pm ET at www.trivium.org. Fans can pre-order a CD copy of What The Dead Men Say here and have it personalized by the band, who will be signing copies of the album live during the virtual event.



On Wednesday, April 29 at 3pm ET, Trivium and producer Josh Wilbur will engage in a Q&A session that will broadcast on the band's Facebook and YouTube.



Lastly, on Thursday, April 30 at 3pm ET, Trivium's headline show at the Brixton Academy in the UK from 2018 will broadcast on the band's YouTube channel. The band will be chatting with fans in the comments.



Recently, Heafy spoke exclusively to Forbes about the new abum and how he effectively utilizes the Twitch platform here. He also spoke to gaming site Kotaku about his Twitch activity during the COVID-19 pandemic.





