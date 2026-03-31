Trey Anastasio Releasing Live Acoustic Record From 2025 Tour

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This Friday, Tony Award-nominee Trey Anastasio will release a new collection of stripped-down performances captured last year on his sold-out 2025 Spring Acoustic Tour.

Produced by Vance Powell and featuring longtime collaborator Jeff Tanski on keyboards, Trey Anastasio – Live and Acoustic will arrive via Rubber Jungle Records on Friday, April 3. Pre-orders/pre-saves are available now.

The 22-song recording draws from across Anastasio's four-decade career, including such beloved songs as “Stash,” “Waste,” “Divided Sky,” and “Pebbles and Marbles," with select arrangements enhanced by Tanski’s piano.

A new run of intimate headline dates, dubbed “An Acoustic Evening with Trey Anastasio,” begins May 26 at Portland, OR’s Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall and then continues through a pair of sold-out shows at Port Chester, NY’s The Capitol Theatre on June 23-24.

In addition, Anastasio is set for two very special orchestral concerts, accompanied by The Colorado Symphony for a sold-out show at Morrison, CO’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre on June 7, and The Kansas City Symphony for a sold-out performance at Kansas City, MO’s Helzberg Hall, Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts on June 10. All shows will feature Jeff Tanski. For complete details and remaining ticket availability, please visit here.

Trey Anastasio – Live and Acoustic Tracklist

1. More

2. A Little More Time

3. Evolve

4. Lost in the Pack

5. Oblivion

6. Stash

7. Brian and Robert

8. Hey Stranger

9. Waste

10. Snowflakes in the Sand

11. Taste

12. Miss You

13. Billy Breathes

14. Shade

15. Petrichor

16. Dirt

17. Lifeboy

18. Secret Smile

19. Pebbles and Marbles

20. Strange Design

21. Divided Sky

22. Mercy

An Acoustic Evening with Trey Anastasio Dates

MAY

26 – Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

27 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

29 – Missoula, MT – The Wilma (SOLD OUT)

30 – Missoula, MT – The Wilma (SOLD OUT)

31 – Jackson, WY – Jackson Hole Center for the Arts (SOLD OUT)

JUNE

3 – Vail, CO – Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater (SOLD OUT)

7 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)

10 – Kansas City, MO – Helzberg Hall, Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts ** (SOLD OUT)

13 – Minneapolis, MN – Orpheum Theatre

14 – Bayfield, WI – Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua

19 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall (SOLD OUT)

20 – Buffalo, NY – Kleinhans Music Hall (SOLD OUT)

23 – Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre (SOLD OUT)

24 – Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre (SOLD OUT)

* w/The Colorado Symphony

** w/The Kansas City Symphony

About Trey Anastasio:

Over the past four decades, composer/guitarist/vocalist Trey Anastasio has forged a career across myriad genres and disciplines, including rock, classical, musical theatre, and more.

Anastasio has received three GRAMMY Award nominations and, in 2013, received a Tony Award nomination honoring his work co-writing the score for the Broadway musical Hands on a Hardbody. He has also performed his original compositions with numerous symphonies, including The New York Philharmonic, The National Symphony Orchestra, The Los Angeles Philharmonic, The Boston Pops, and many more.

Anastasio, along with Jon Fishman (drums, vocals), Mike Gordon (bass, vocals), and Page McConnell (keyboards, vocals), formed Phish in 1983 in Burlington, VT. The band has released 16 studio albums and played over 2,000 shows since their formation, regularly selling out multiple nights at arenas, amphitheaters, and stadiums across North America. To date, the band has performed 87 sold-out shows at The Garden since their debut there in 1994.