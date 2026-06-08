Towa Bird to Play North American Tour in Support of New Album, 'Gentleman'

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Singer/songwriter/guitarist Towa Bird will launch a North American headline tour on September 13 at The Independent in San Francisco. The run, which comes on the heels of her new album Gentleman, will include shows at Lincoln Hall in Chicago (September 22) and Irving Plaza in New York City (September 28).

The tour wraps on October 3 in Philadelphia at The Foundry at The Fillmore. Tickets go on sale to the public this Thursday, June 11, at 10:00 AM local time HERE. Mother Soki opens on all dates. See below for the itinerary.

Produced by Patrick Wimberly (MGMT, Blood Orange) and featuring Bikini Kill’s Kathleen Hanna, Gentleman is the follow-up to her 2024 debut American Hero. Recorded in Brooklyn and Los Angeles after a year of incessant touring, Gentleman strays from the tautly composed alt-pop of her previous album into a "collision of attitude and atmosphere."

The official music video for the track "Dog" features Katy O’Brian (Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, “The Mandalorian”) alongside Bird. View it below.

Gentleman – 2026 North American Tour

9/13 – San Francisco, CA – The Independent

9/16 – Los Angeles, CA – El Rey Theatre

9/19 – Denver, CO – Marquis

9/22 – Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall

9/25 – Montreal, QC – Bar Le Ritz PDB

9/28 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

9/30 – Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair

10/1 – Washington, DC – The Atlantis

10/3 –Philadelphia, PA –The Foundry at The Fillmore

About Towa Bird

A half-Filipino, half-English artist who spent much of her childhood in Thailand and London, Towa Bird first started playing guitar at the age of twelve, honing her technique by strumming along to The Kinks, The Who, and other bands she discovered through her father’s record collection.

After forming her first band at age 14, she cut her teeth playing dive bars and street festivals in Hong Kong, then went on to study at Goldsmiths, University of London. Towa dropped out of school after two years to pursue her love of music and got her start producing and co-writing for other artists.

Since making her major-label debut with 2024’s American Hero, she’s supported Reneé Rapp on tour in North America and Europe and joined Billie Eilish’s “HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR” as direct support.

In October 2025, Towa released “Your Girl,” which appears on the official soundtrack for Season Two of Netflix’s Emmy-nominated rom-com “Nobody Wants This” and is included on her second album, Gentleman. Towa, who is the new face of luxury fashion house Miu Miu, has graced the covers of Vogue Philippines, NME, Dork, Re-Edition, Highsnobiety, Gay Times, and more.

Photo credit: Charlie Denis

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