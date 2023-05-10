Toronto's Breeze (Josh Korody) Shares New Single 'Never Gave You'

Breeze, the band headed by Toronto go-to producer and engineer Josh Korody (of Beliefs and Nailbiter), returns with their first new music since 2021.

Breeze's new track delves into the complexities of human relationships and builds upon the 90s-inspired sound of their album Only Up, which received critical acclaim from the likes of CBC Music, Pitchfork, CLASH, KEXP, NPR, Stereogum and more.

Originally a solo project led by Toronto-based producer Josh Korody (known for his production work with Dilly Dally, Weaves, Tess Parks, fed Up, Tallies, Fake Palms, and more), Breeze has since evolved into a full band following their debut performance for a KEXP Live At Home Session.

Korody plays all the instruments on the track with backup vocals from Jessica Upton, Robyn Phillips, and Julia Wittmann. This new-wave-meets-Britpop-inspired track was recorded solo by Korody at his Candle Recording studio in early 2022, was mastered by Mark Gardiner of RIDE, and promises an exciting direction for an anticipated full-length and full band follow-up.

Speaking to "Never Gave You", Korody writes; "'Never Gave You' is about someone's success clouding their judgment, Causing them to lose sight on who and what's truly important. This was the first song I recorded after Only Up. I did it immediately after the release because I wanted to stay fresh in the creative moment.

I played and performed all the instruments, and it includes back ups from Jesse Crowe (praises/beliefs) and our band mates Robyn Phillips (Vallens) and Julia Whittmann (dilettante)."

Photo Credit: Colin Medley