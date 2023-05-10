Toronto's Breeze (Josh Korody) Shares New Single 'Never Gave You'

Breeze's new track delves into the complexities of human relationships and builds upon the 90s-inspired sound of their album Only Up.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

POPULAR

Shania Twain's Global QUEEN OF ME Tour Kicked Off Last Night Photo 1 Shania Twain's Global QUEEN OF ME Tour Kicked Off Last Night
Broadway Streaming Guide: May 2023: Where to Hear THE LITTLE MERMAID, SHUCKED Albums & Mor Photo 2 Broadway Streaming Guide: May 2023: What to Watch
Exclusive: Hear Rachel Burns' Bring on Her 'Broadway Blues' Sound For 'Mansplainin'' Photo 3 Exclusive: Hear Rachel Burns' Bring on Her 'Broadway Blues' Sound For 'Mansplainin''
Album Review: Some Troubadours Are Ladies & Vice Versa, As Carmen Cusack Shows Us On Her N Photo 4 LAY YOUR HANDS On Carmen Cusack's New Album Right Now

Album Review: Some Troubadours Are Ladies & Vice Versa, As Carmen Cusack Shows Us On Her New Album LAY YOUR HANDS ON ME

Breeze, the band headed by Toronto go-to producer and engineer Josh Korody (of Beliefs and Nailbiter), returns with their first new music since 2021.

Breeze's new track delves into the complexities of human relationships and builds upon the 90s-inspired sound of their album Only Up, which received critical acclaim from the likes of CBC Music, Pitchfork, CLASH, KEXP, NPR, Stereogum and more.

Originally a solo project led by Toronto-based producer Josh Korody (known for his production work with Dilly Dally, Weaves, Tess Parks, fed Up, Tallies, Fake Palms, and more), Breeze has since evolved into a full band following their debut performance for a KEXP Live At Home Session.

Korody plays all the instruments on the track with backup vocals from Jessica Upton, Robyn Phillips, and Julia Wittmann. This new-wave-meets-Britpop-inspired track was recorded solo by Korody at his Candle Recording studio in early 2022, was mastered by Mark Gardiner of RIDE, and promises an exciting direction for an anticipated full-length and full band follow-up.

Speaking to "Never Gave You", Korody writes; "'Never Gave You' is about someone's success clouding their judgment, Causing them to lose sight on who and what's truly important. This was the first song I recorded after Only Up. I did it immediately after the release because I wanted to stay fresh in the creative moment.

I played and performed all the instruments, and it includes back ups from Jesse Crowe (praises/beliefs) and our band mates Robyn Phillips (Vallens) and Julia Whittmann (dilettante)."

Photo Credit: Colin Medley



RELATED STORIES - Music

Tristan Tritt Releases New Single Nervous System Overload Photo
Tristan Tritt Releases New Single 'Nervous System Overload'

Tritt’s intention was to create an unpredictable rock track to help portray the chaos and feeling of anxiety. Co-produced by Steven Patrick Wilson and Kelly Paige, and co-written by Wilson, Paige, and Tristan Tritt, the song delves into the overwhelming influence of social media on our daily lives.

Nymphlord Releases Debut Single Stinks 4 Lyfe Photo
Nymphlord Releases Debut Single 'Stinks 4 Lyfe'

Raised in the wooded foothills of Northern California, Nymphlord bubbled up from a unique brew of 90's alt rock, misty bush-whacked trail walks, Britney Spears crop tops, dog bites turned scars, and dust-covered pom poms. A singer-songwriter and producer, Nymphlord developed her grating but ethereal sound.

Lukas Nelson & POTR Share New Song Alcohallelujah Photo
Lukas Nelson & POTR Share New Song 'Alcohallelujah'

Nelson and the band will continue to tour through this year in celebration of the new album, including a nine-show run across the UK and Ireland in June, as well as an extensive headline tour this summer into the fall—additional details to be announced soon. The forthcoming run will include select dates with Tedeschi Trucks Band in September.

William The Conqueror Share New Single The Puppet and the Puppeteer Photo
William The Conqueror Share New Single 'The Puppet and the Puppeteer'

The track is the follow-up to last month's single 'Somebody Else.' Produced by the band in a playground of vintage gear and mixed by Barny Barnicott (Arctic Monkeys, Sam Fender, Kasabian), the ten tracks on Excuse Me While I Vanish marry earworm tunes with insistent, imperious, soaring rock shapes. Plus, check out tour dates!


From This Author - Michael Major

ABC to Profile Elizabeth Taylor on SUPERSTAR SeriesABC to Profile Elizabeth Taylor on SUPERSTAR Series
decker. Shares New Single 'Supernovae'decker. Shares New Single 'Supernovae'
Bright Eyes Announce Third Wave of Companion ReleasesBright Eyes Announce Third Wave of Companion Releases
Video: Ashnikko Prepares for Battle in Cinematic 'WEEDKILLER' VideoVideo: Ashnikko Prepares for Battle in Cinematic 'WEEDKILLER' Video

Videos

Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework' Video Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework'
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj Video
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj
Watch Adele Join James Corden For Final CARPOOL KARAOKE Video
Watch Adele Join James Corden For Final CARPOOL KARAOKE
Watch BLACKPINK on CARPOOL KARAOKE With James Corden Video
Watch BLACKPINK on CARPOOL KARAOKE With James Corden
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
SWEENEY TODD
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel
GREY HOUSE
PARADE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO