Tori Kelly to Release 'tori' EP Later This Month

The EP is set for release on July 28, 2023 via Epic Records.

By: Jul. 11, 2023

Two-time GRAMMY® Award-winning multiplatinum artist Tori Kelly announces her new EP, tori. The seven-track project follows the recent critically acclaimed lead single “missin u,” and heralds the beginning of a new chapter for the superstar. Set for release on July 28, 2023 via Epic Records, it marks the first original body of work from Tori since 2020.  

Pre-save tori HERE.

Released this spring, “missin u” saw Tori Kelly embrace an artistic and personal evolution. An indication of what is to come and be explored throughout tori, the Jon Bellion-produced song is an ultra-modern take on R&B, with her soaring vocals ever present.

The accompanying Marc Klasfeld-directed, Y2K-themed music video showcases this evolution, with a colorful and high-energy clip that exudes charisma, charm, and confidence. It affirms Tori’s status as a show-stopping 21st century superstar.  In addition to a performance of the single on The Late Late Show with James Corden, the start of this next chapter received critical acclaim.

Billboard praised “her signature vocal acrobatics and chill-inducing runs,” while People highlighted her “bold new sound” and how she “expertly channels the bubbly pop-R&B sound and colorful, hyper-real aesthetic that dominated 2000s MTV culture.” In a sprawling profile, Elite Daily called the song “such a gem” and Uproxx highlighted the “vibrant” music video. Teen Vogue may has summed it up best: “Tori Kelly season is here, and it feels wonderful.”

With the imminent arrival of tori, it is Tori Kelly season, indeed.

About Tori Kelly:

Since her debut, Tori Kelly has consistently captivated audiences world-wide with a powerhouse voice, eloquent songcraft, and vibrant spirit. The California native has garnered two GRAMMY® Awards across her career thus far and was nominated for Best New Artist surrounding her first album.

The genre-bending artist’s catalog encompasses platinum-certified singles such as “Hollow” and “Should’ve Been Us” as well as gold-certified singles, including “I Was Made For Loving You” and “Nobody Love.” Her gold-certified 2015 debut album, Unbreakable Smile, bowed at #2 on the Billboard 200, paving the way for the GRAMMY® Award-winning Hiding Place [2018], Inspired by True Events [2019], and A Tori Kelly Christmas [2020].

Now signed to Epic Records, she embarks on her next chapter with a new album due in 2023. New single “missin u,” released this year to much acclaim, showcases the true Tori, highlighting her confidence, charm, and charisma, affirming her status as a show-stopping 21st century superstar.

Expanding her influence across media at large, Tori Kelly has notably starred in the blockbuster animated series Sing and Sing 2 in addition to making appearances on Sesame Street¸ The Masked Singer, American Idol, Rugrats, and more. Beyond collaborations with everyone from Lecrae and Kirk Franklin to Chris Lane, Illenium, Jacob Collier, Jon Batiste, and Pink Sweat$, she mostly recently teamed up with Justin Bieber for “Name” from his #1 blockbuster album Justice.  

The release of tori heralds much more on the horizon. Tori Kelly has fully embraced herself as a woman, a writer, a performer, and an artist. All these elements converge in the ultimate vision for Tori Kelly in 2023 and beyond.



