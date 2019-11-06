Toolroom Stateside Continues Club Takeovers This November

Led by its founder, DJ, and GRAMMY-nominated producer Mark Knight, Toolroom Stateside continues its club takeovers this November. After a summer that saw the authoritative dance music label make its triumphant return to Ibiza for seventeen successful weeks at Eden Ibiza, Toolroom heads back to the west coast at Exchange, celebrating its 9th anniversary, on Saturday, November 23. With earlier tour stops including sold out New York and San Francisco takeovers, label head Mark Knight returns for his first LA appearance in nearly a year with Toolroom's latest rising stars, Mixmag and DJ Mag favorites Leftwing : Kody and Wheats, plus BBC Radio 1 tastemaker Danny Howard. A driving force of the underground sound, attendees can expect to hear its trademark sound on the road.

With an illustrious career spanning nearly two decades, Mark Knight is one of dance music's most respected and accomplished artists. As one of Beatport's highest selling artists overall and a fixture on the international club and festival circuit with appearances at The BPM Festival, Tomorrowland, Ultra Music Festival, and much more, the Toolroom label head has been a guiding light in dance music. A heavyweight favorite amongst US dance music fans, Mark Knight brings UK duo Leftwing : Kody, whose track "I Feel It" became one of the summer's biggest house records, and new rising talent Wheats. Newly relaunching his imprint Nothing Else Matters, and joining up for the LA stop of Toolroom Stateside, DJ/producer Danny Howard has been an influential figure on the BBC Radio 1 airwaves since 2011 and continues to be a highly regarded selector as a new addition to the station's Friday night lineup alongside Annie Mac and Pete Tong.

Recently celebrating the 500th episode of Toolroom Radio and its fifteen year anniversary with a world tour in 2018, Toolroom has continued its dominance well into 2019. Boasting the title of Beatport's 'highest selling label of 2018,' the label continues to be an influential outlet in dance music with recent releases including Kevin Knapp and Hannnah Wants chart-topping collaboration "Call Me," Wheats' "By Myself" and Mark Knight's newest edit for C.O.T's "Let It Go." With 2019 shaping up to be another landmark year, Toolroom continues to push its roster of leading dance music producers with names including Jack Back, Eli Brown, Friend Within, Illyus & Barrientos and much more. Bringing an authentic dance music experience to Exchange for its 9th anniversary celebrations, attendees of the Los Angeles stop can look forward to hearing the current sound from one of the world's leading house and tech-house labels.





