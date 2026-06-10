Todd Rundgren's DAMNED IF I DO TOUR to Stop at Bilheimer Capitol Theatre

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The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre will present Rock & Roll Hall of Fame member Todd Rundgren on Thursday, June 25 and Friday, June 26, as part of his Damned If I Do Tour. Both shows start at 8 pm. Tickets are on sale now.

Considered by many to be the “Ultimate Rock Cult Hero”, Todd Rundgren has maintained a legion of fans through four decades. A pop savant who fastidiously avoided easy categorization throughout the course of his career, Todd Rundgren straddled the gap separating a mainstream star from a cult figure. It was in the late 1960s when Todd's searing guitar work reached a nationwide audience, in his role as lead guitarist for the blues-psychedelic band Nazz. He wrote and arranged almost all of the work that went into the three albums the group produced. Their music ranged from Southern blues to hard rock to heavily orchestrated symphonies. Nazz broke up in the early 1970s and Todd released two solo albums under the name of Runt. His first big solo success was in 1971 with We Gotta Get You a Woman and in 1973 from the double album Something/Anything? he scored big on the charts with I Saw the Light and a revision of a Nazz song, Hello, It's Me. In the late 1970s and through the 1980s Todd formed the group Utopia, each member an accomplished musician and vocalist. Rundgren toured in late 2019 with Micky Dolenz, Jason Scheff, Christopher Cross and Joey Molland of Badfinger in celebration of the Beatles' White Album on the It Was Fifty Years Ago Today – A Tribute to the Beatles' White Album. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2021.

Tickets starting at $51.50 and a limited amount of VIP Packages are available at The Raymond James Central Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall, by calling 727-791-7400 or visiting www.RuthEckerdHall.com. The Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall is located at 1111 N. McMullen Booth Road in Clearwater and is open Tuesday through Thursday, from noon to 6 pm, Friday, from 10 am to 6 pm, and Saturday, from noon to 6 pm. The Bilheimer Capitol Theatre Box Office will open two hours prior to show time.

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