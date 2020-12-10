Todd Rundgren Announces 'Clearly Human' Virtual Tour

Due to overwhelming demand, beginning today single show tickets to Todd Rundgren's 25-city Clearly Human virtual tour will no longer be restricted to residents of the 25 tour markets and (with a few exceptions noted below), will now be offered to all Todd fans in the United States regardless of their geographic location.

This new ticket policy will operate similarly to the pre-existing terms for international fans (who can purchase a ticket to any of the 25 shows), but with U.S. fans residing outside of the 25 tour markets being directed to the virtual performance "in" the city nearest to their zip code (e.g. a fan living in Alaska will be directed to the ticketing site for the Seattle concert).

Due to contractual blackouts, a few markets will not be affected by this change, however fans residing in those cities will still have the option to purchase one of the previously-announced ticket bundle options; these are: Philadelphia PA, Boston MA, Miami FL, Washington DC, Atlanta GA, Grand Rapids MI, and Charlotte NC.

Todd Rundgren's Clearly Human Tour marks the first-ever multi-city virtual tour, and Rolling Stone has proclaimed "it could pave the way for the future of live performances." Produced by NoCap, the live streaming company recently launched by Cisco Adler, and Panacea Entertainment chairman Eric Gardner, Todd's longtime manager, Rundgren and his ten piece band will broadcast each performance from a Chicago venue, with shows being "localized" to a different US city - to give both the band and the fans a sense of place (e.g. local landmarks will appear on the video wall, catering for the band and crew will feature dishes associated with each city, etc). In Chicago, a licensed COVID compliance officer will be on staff at all times, and both the band and crew will be tested regularly throughout the duration of the virtual tour.