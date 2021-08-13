Tizane Releases New Single 'Who's Gonna Hurt Me Now?'

'Who's Gonna Hurt Me Now?' Is the perfect follow-up, it had to be....Anthemic, uplifting, powerful with infectious pop hooks and crescendos so thrillingly perfect. Of course, It delivers all the Tizane signature themes of introspective, damage, and restoration, it wouldn't be Tizane without.. Of course, the Phoebe Bridges comparisons continue unabated, and they are certainly there to be made, but with one defining difference that if Tizane had attempted to smash her guitar on Live TV, she would have done a better job of it...

Watch Who's Gonna Hurt Me Now?

A bold, and inspired choice of classic songs back up the A-side. Not to detract from WGHMN, but the REM classic 'Everybody Hurts' arguably warrants its own single release, Tizane without a doubt making it her own, a beautiful rendition. Bold indeed, perhaps a homage to Tizanes mentor former Rough Trade boss George Kimpton, (Stone Roses, Kylie Minogue, Depeche Mode, The Smiths, PJ Harvey, New Order etc) the final track from this package is a wonderfully beautiful take on The Smiths 1984 classic hit 'Heaven knows I'm miserable now', an ethereal masterpiece..

Still Tizane, still ethereal magic, still only 20, still an extraordinary talent for making music, Who's gonna hurt me now? Is a statement, a statement of upbeat self-worth.